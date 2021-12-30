It’s a brand new year filled with endless opportunities. 2022 is just getting started, but it’s looking better and brighter already. Change doesn’t happen overnight, and even though you can’t expect your New Year’s resolutions to be an immediate success, you’re receiving so much guidance and motivation from the spiritual meaning of the January 2022 new moon in Capricorn.

What’s the big deal about a new moon anyway? After all, you don’t even get to see the moon during this dark and mysterious phase of the lunar cycle, which may lead you to the conclusion that it’s not as significant as astrologers would like you to think. However, a lot can happen behind the scenes, because the new moon is also the perfect opportunity to unburden yourself from situations that have been draining your energy and start focusing on more important things.

There’s even an astrological reason for the new moon’s significance. It takes place when the moon and the sun join forces in the same zodiac sign at the same exact degree. When these two luminaries combine their energy, it provides you with a beautiful alignment to nurture your personal growth.

The moon rules over your subconscious and your emotional inner world. It reigns over your secrets; the part of you that feels more comfortable to explore at night. Adversely, the sun rules over your sense of self and your overall character. The sun describes the way you see yourself and the way you present yourself to others, because it’s during the day that you often feel the need to put up a more pristine front. During a new moon, it feels like your inner self is on the same page as your outer self, helping you define your feelings and act on those feelings with intention.

If a new moon isn’t the perfect way to start 2022, I don’t know what is. Here’s why:

The New Moon In Capricorn Takes Place On Jan. 2 At 1:33 p.m. ET

It’s only natural to start the new year by contemplating all the goals you’d like to accomplish. The fact that 2022 begins with a new moon almost immediately is definitely a good omen. Because this new moon also takes place in ambitious, practical, and disciplined Capricorn, it’s the perfect energy for you to take your new years resolutions to the next level. Use this new moon to perfect your plan for success, because Capricorn would much rather commit the syllabus to memory, form a study group, and do some extra credit to guarantee that A+.

As the moon forms a trine with innovative and forward-thinking Uranus, this new moon is encouraging you to try something totally different; something that brings out your inner genius and taps into your unique gifts. Uranus is a planet that doesn’t obsess over the past, because it’s already set its sights on the future. So let go of the mistakes you made last year, because 2022 is a whole new ball game.

However, sometimes the greatest success begins with adversity. This new moon takes place during Venus retrograde, which is revealing conflicts and uncertainties in your relationships. This retrograde is being intensified by ruthless Pluto, emphasizing your fears and desires while increasing your need for a serious change. Saturn — planet of authority — will also be squaring off with Uranus — planet of rebellion — which may leave you feeling frustrated with the systems that are no longer working for you and ready to start a revolution.

Even though the energy surrounding this new moon may be heavy, it’s also reminding you that you can’t be complacent. If you truly want to create a better world for yourself and for others, it’s time to get serious. Let this new moon show you what you’re really made of.