If You’re 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, This Week May Be Filled With Turbulence

The first month of 2022 is already more than halfway over. You probably began the new year with high hopes, but you shouldn’t feel bad if it’s not going according to plan. I mean, you’re currently navigating Venus and Mercury retrograde at the same freakin’ time. Just one of these retrogrades is hard enough, but to experience both all at once? Well, it certainly complicates things, to say the least. Instead of starting the year off strong, you might be fantasizing about starting all over again. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of January 17, 2022 — Taurus, Leo, and Virgo — remember that nothing can truly defeat you, because help is always on the way.

This week is still intense, because it’s also when the first full moon of 2022 will take place on Jan. 17 at 6:48 p.m. ET. Heightening the psychic energy and revealing hidden depths, this full moon will take place in compassionate, emotional, and intuitive Cancer, which also happens to be the zodiac sign of the moon’s rulership. Although full moons can be a time of climactic turning points and chaotic revelations, this energy is also giving you the momentum needed to get through the retrograde fog, which has been slowing things down to a frustrating degree.

The planets will continue to shake things up throughout the remainder of the week. On Jan. 18, Uranus — planet of radical and unexpected change — will station direct, bringing its long-running retrograde to an end. Prepare for a surprise, because Uranus loves to raise the shock factor. And once Aquarius season begins on Jan. 19, it will inspire you to embrace your inner weirdo. Edgy and eccentric Aquarius doesn’t want you to blend in with everyone else; it wants to stand out like a sore thumb instead.

Here’s why these zodiac signs might be feeling a little overwhelmed by it all:

Taurus: Some Of Your Plans May Take An Unexpected Turn

Not only is Venus, your ruling planet, retrograde, but this current Mercury retrograde is also having a huge impact on you. The planets are really laying it on thick, and this week, you might feel the confusion in your career, especially when the sun joins forces with Mercury retrograde on Jan. 23 and raises the stakes. You may feel like your hard work is going unnoticed right now, which could leave you feeling ready to give up. However, don’t lose sight of your intentions, because things are about to get a lot more interesting.

Leo: You May Encounter An Emotional Misunderstanding

You may feel more emotional than usual this week. After all, a full moon will rise in your 12th house of spirituality, shining a light on the way you *really* feel. The mask is slipping, and this week, you may need to become more honest about what you’re carrying inside. Things are also getting more intense now that Mercury retrograde is moving through your partnership sector. This could lead to misunderstandings with a loved one, and if you’re not careful, either of you could take things a little too personally.

Virgo: You Might Feel A Bit More Disorganized Than Usual

Now that Mercury is retrograde, you might feel a little “off” for the next few weeks. After all, Mercury does happen to be your ruling planet, and when it’s out of commission, things can get a little wonky. Because Mercury is retrograding through your sixth house of routine, you might feel like you’re forgetting important appointments, running late, or forgoing your tasks altogether. Don’t pressure yourself to fix it all at once. Start with the basics. Move one step at a time. Be patient and kind with yourself.