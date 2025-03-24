Ilana Glazer is probably best known for their work on Broad City, where they played Ilana Wexler, a free-spirited, hooky-playing stoner with absurd levels of confidence throughout the show’s five seasons in the 2010s. Despite that self-assurance, their character was largely directionless. As a 20-something, Ilana Wexler did not have it all figured out — at the time, that’s something that Glazer could relate to.

In the six years since the iconic show ended, Glazer has kept busy. In May 2024, the comedian starred in the comedy Babes. Seven months later, in December, they released a new stand-up special, Ilana Glazer: Human Magic, where they shared stories about their experience in high school and navigating motherhood as a stoner. In March, Glazer made their official Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, alongside George Clooney.

Glazer’s resume isn’t the only thing they’ve worked on in the years since they first came on the scene. Their self-care and skin care routines have gotten some serious TLC, too. In February, Glazer partnered with Garnier to share how they “de-glaze” after a long day. “I take pleasure in putting on makeup, in taking off makeup — with Garnier Micellar Water with Salicylic Acid, baby! — and skin care routines, with steps and products that feel good,” Glazer says.

But their skin care rituals weren’t always so enjoyable — memories of “painful masks” and “harsh” products still haunt them. Over the past 15 years in the spotlight, Glazer’s picked up plenty of life lessons, ranging from skin care must-do’s to breakup advice. Below are 21 things Glazer wishes they could tell their 21-year-old self on the brink of Broad City fame. — Hannah Kerns, staff writer

Garnier USA

“Unwinding is a process that takes both making the time and taking the time.” “So many beauty trends are aimed at making people feel less beautiful so that we buy more stuff. Now I know, from inside, that makeup and skin care techniques that honor my beauty and amplify my traits are the ones to follow.” “I wish I had had a model for body positivity; to have seen a woman say, ‘Wow, I love the feeling of being in my body.’” “Enjoy taking care of my skin. I remember harsh things I did — painful masks, hair removal that felt shameful, super-drying agents for acne — were not the same as having a skin care ritual.” “I wish I knew how much work stand-up takes and that I was at the beginning of a long and continuing process. I knew that about TV and film, but there’s a myth around the effort it takes to write and perform stand-up well.” “My family will stick by me no matter what.” “Self-acceptance is a practice that takes time and, well, practice!” “See more Broadway shows. It’s so special, but in New York, it’s available, and I wish I had taken advantage of that more.” “I was so up in the comedy world, and it was so fun, but I wish I had explored the drag scene, ball culture, and burlesque shows.” “It’s OK to make mistakes and get messy with friends.” “Fame is a performance of its own kind.” “Internal success is the real kind, and outward success is a device meant to serve the internal success.” “The internet will become systematically and increasingly toxic.” “I wish I had know how strong my identity was, even as it was unfolding. I knew myself better than I understood.” “Learn how to do your makeup. I wish I had a professional teach me earlier what to buy and how to apply.” “Motherhood is fun — it’s so not how it was portrayed on the TV shows and movies I watched growing up. I’ve found it to be illuminating and fun and delicious.” “Break up sooner. I let a couple relationships go on too long. I wish I had been seeking out pleasurable experiences with no agenda and no expectations instead.” “Your 30s are sexier than your 20s.” “For human beings, creativity is cyclical.” “Style comes from within and fashion follows.” “I wish I knew how beautiful I was.”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.