The 'Broad City' Final Season Trailer Is Here To Get You Pumped For One Last Wild Ride

After five years full of weed, Bed Bath & Beyond coupons, and a whole lot of New York City problems, Broad City is sadly about to embark on its final season. But do not expect Abbi Abrams and Ilana Wexler go out without a massive bang... and probably several "YASSS KWEENS" as well. Ahead of the Season 5 premiere, the Broad City final season trailer is here to prove that Abbi and Ilana's last hoorah is going to be the most bananas season yet.

Last year, a few months after the series' fourth season had finished airing, Broad City announced that it would be concluding with its fifth season. Now, we are just about to embark on that farewell season, which premieres on Comedy Central on Thursday, Jan. 24. On the eve of the big premiere, the network dropped a trailer for the fifth and final season. The trailer does not really reveal any major plot details for how the show will end, but it does promise the same frenetic, psychedelic, uproarious humor and energy that has made the show so beloved is still at full force.

Quick shots in the trailer show Ilana going full Matrix with a thrown bagel, Abbi trashing some abstract art, Ilana kissing Rachel Dratch, and the two women kissing someone else's baby. There are also very brief glimpses at what could potentially be emotional ending moments for Ilana and Abbi, such as Abbi saying "I feel completely at peace," and Ilana stating "I can't move on this" with a rare serious face. Check out the full trailer for Broad City's fifth and final season below:

Comedy Central on YouTube

Earlier this week, Broad City's co-creators and co-stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer teased some more about what fans can expect from the show's final season. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jacobson and Glazer said that this season will focus largely on their characters' shift from their 20s to their 30s and trying to figure out how to live as mature adults as they grow older. Obviously, that is also a major shift in the tone of the show for its past four seasons, but this new trailer should more than assure fans that it will still be as wacky and silly as ever.

The Hollywood Reporter profile also revealed that early episodes in the new season will deal with Abbi turning 30 and exploring the idea of dating a woman, and Ilana getting serious about her future with Lincoln (Hannibal Buress). Ilana Glazer revealed that this season will feel different from past seasons, because we will actually see Abbi and Ilana experience "big life moments" and grow in every episode:

There are big life moments happening in each episode, actually. Because we’re creating a much bigger shift than we’ve ever seen. Before, the joke was how little they’ve grown, and now there are big life moments all season.

So get ready to see Abbi and Ilana grow up when Broad City's final season premieres on Comedy Central on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 10 p.m. ET.