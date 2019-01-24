20 'Broad City' Instagram Caption Ideas For You & Your Bestie

Broad City returns for one final season beginning Thursday, Jan. 24, and for many fans it's going to be tough to say goodbye. For five seasons, creators and stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer have made us laugh, cry, and then laugh even harder as the ultimate millennial besties Abbi Abrams and Ilana Wexler. Whether video chatting each other from the bathroom, speeding through the streets of the city while hitched to the back of a truck, or just spending a relaxing afternoon in Bed Bath & Beyond, Abbi and Ilana have proven that their friendship is timeless. Ilana said it best when she called Abbi her "frond to the ond." In fact, there are countless amazing quotes that would work as the perfect Broad City Instagram captions.

On Broad City, fans have watched Abbi and Ilani navigate the highs and even higher weed-induced highs of life in your 20s in New York City together, through thick and thin. There's really no better way to celebrate the return of your favorite TV besties with an Instagram post in honor of your very own bestie. Here are 20 Broad City quotes that perfectly describe their friendship, and probably describe your friendship with your best friend too.

1. Ilana: Dude, I would follow you into hell, brother! Abbi: I would take you on my shoulders, like I'd strap you up, and I'd be like, 'Let's go to hell.'

2. "I'm an adult and I'm responsible. Let's go get some candy." – Abbi Abrams

3. "I was so worried I baked a whole cake and then I ate a whole cake." –Lincoln Rice

4. "In da clerb, we all fam." – Ilana Wexler

5. "The four R's my friend: reduce, reuse, recycle, Rihanna." – Ilana Wexler

6. "We’re just a regular Matt and Ben." – Abbi Abrams

7. "I know you from your ass better than I know your face." – Ilana Wexler

8. "I just want to get home and watch my shows." – Abbi Abrams

9. "I respect you respecting me." – Ilana Wexler

10. Guy: You have a friend? Ilana: Yeah, chocolate brown eyes, ass of an angel.

11. "You know what's cool about this party? We're the sexiest girls here." – Ilana Wexler

12. "I'll pick up your poop. You're worth it." – Lincoln Rice

13. "This is what living on the edge looks like." – Ilana Wexler

14. "You got beauty. You go brains. You're a f*cking genius. Do you wanna kiss?" – Ilana Wexler

15. "I think you deserve like an 'Abbi Bueller's Day Off.'" – Ilana Wexler

16. "You look sexy and vivacious and artsy and, like, young-wife material but, like, taut and teasy still. It's a perfect combo." – Ilana Wexler

17. "You said that if you were ever going to do same-sex experimentation, it was going to be with me." – Ilana Wexler

18. "I think she's got great taste and like a pixie spirit." – Abbi Abrams

19. “Witches aren’t monsters, they’re just women! They’re f*cking women who cum and giggle and play in the night. And that’s why everybody wants to set them on fire ‘cause they’re so fucking jealous." –Ilana Wexler

20. "YAS KWEEN!" – Ilana Wexler