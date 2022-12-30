When it comes to celebrity friendships that have stood the test of time, there’s no pairing that’s as bloody good as Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley’s — emphasis on bloody. The actors first met on the set of The Vampire Diaries in 2009, playing nearly 200-year-old bloodsucking siblings Damon and Stefan Salvatore, respectively. Though it’s been six years since the finale of the CW series aired, the duo still find ways to cement their brotherly bond, whether it be through their shared love of cigars or a glass of bourbon. And it all comes back to the show that brought them together in the first place.

Somerhalder and Wesley realized they’d be Blood Brothers for life (and perhaps in the afterlife, too) sometime during a TVD press event in England more than a decade ago. “We had a night finally to ourselves and Ian said, ‘Hey, do you want to go get some cigars and have a drink and go sit on this awesome bench in this old castle in the garden?’” Wesley recalled during a 2021 interview with SiriusXM Urban View’s The Mike Muse Show. “And that was a real moment of gratitude and connection that we had with one another that I think really stood out for both of us.”

Teaming up for their now year-old bourbon brand, Brother’s Bond — a nod to their on-screen counterparts — was a natural next step; one that would bring everything full circle, considering the company even serves up Vampire Diaries-inspired cocktails. “I make Blood Brothers for the people,” Somerhalder tells Elite Daily of one of the brand’s TVD-themed drinks at a press event for Brother’s Bond earlier this year. And by “the people,” he definitely means the fans, as the drink includes lemon juice, simple syrup, and Brother’s Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey, with a small amount of port poured at the end to make it appear as if it’s topped with blood.

TVD and Brother’s Bond aside, you can still see the co-founders’ sibling-like relationship in the way they play off of each other. Even their cosmic synastry is next-level, as Sagittarius and Leo are highly compatible zodiac signs. (Mind you, Sagittarian Somerhalder initially thought Wesley was a Cancer.) Though the pair believe that they’re well-suited, they don’t agree with their sun signs’ traditional traits. Sagittarius usually encourages Leo to step out of their comfort zone, while Leo inspires Sagittarius to set a goal and work to achieve it.

“It's actually the opposite,” says Wesley of their friendship, with Somerhalder jumping in, “I set the goals.” Wesley quickly agrees, adding that he inspires Somerhalder to “get out of his farmhouse.”

To put their bond to the real test, Elite Daily fired off a series of “Who’s More Likely To...” questions to see whether or not they’re truly Blood Brothers.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Who’s more likely to get a tattoo of the other?

Ian Somerhalder: He already has a tattoo of me. *joking*

Paul Wesley: It's right here. *patting his butt*

IS: It's right there.

Who's more likely to work on another vampire project?

PW: I would say Ian; he did a show called V-Wars.

IS: It's not supernatural, it's more scientific. Yeah, but didn't you also direct...?

PW: I did direct an episode of Legacies. *at the same time*

IS: 50-50.

PW: 50-50.

Who’s more likely to participate in the latest TikTok challenge?

PW: I don't have TikTok on my phone. I've got to get it back on.

IS: I would say me.

PW: I got to get some more TikToks going.

IS: We'll do it, we’ll make them.

