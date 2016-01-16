12 Tips To Help Any Zodiac Sign Win The Heart Of An Aquarius

Aquarians are like the unicorns of the zodiac. They march to the beat of their own drum, and prioritize their freedom and independence over everything. Aquarius individuals want to be acknowledged for their unique thoughts and opinions, so if one of them has caught your eye, be sure to always applaud them for their authenticity; they live for the applause. They also tend to enjoy nontraditional romance, so if you’re heading to the store for some simple flowers and chocolates, think again. So many Aquarius traits make them stand out, because they aren’t afraid to rebel against the status quo — even if that means they stand alone.

As fixed air signs, Aquarians tend to fixate on an idea or plan until the job is done, so if you want an Aquarius to notice you, you have to show interest in their hobbies and — more importantly — their beliefs and opinions. While they may take time to open up, once they do, you’ve got a reliable partner for life. Just be sure to stand your ground though, because one of the most prominent Aquarius traits is that they never back down from a good debate. If you’re not intimidated by the aforementioned traits of an Aquarius, and like a challenge, here are 12 tips to help you win over an Aquarius woman, man, or really any Aquarian you’re attracted to:

1. Be authentically you.

Aquarians are all about standing firm in their unique individuality, and aren’t willing to compromise that for anyone. (Fixed signs, am I right?) Because of this, Aquarius individuals are attracted to those who have similar qualities. If you’re someone who likes to follow the crowd, Aquarians will likely look the other way, but if you stand firm in who you are, you’ll win them over fast.

2. Be a friend first.

As a fixed sign, Aquarians are all about taking things slow, so don’t expect to win them over right away. They love to get to know people, and aren’t usually in a rush to get past that process. It’s also important to build up trust with an Aquarius, because they tend to take the detached, air sign approach when they aren’t super close with someone. Keep in mind, getting to know them is a marathon not a sprint, and allow yourself to really become acquainted with them before trying to take the next step.

3. Be a humanitarian and an activist.

Aquarians may seem cold and detached because they don't open up easily, but when it comes to strangers and their problems, Aquarius folks tend to attach themselves to the problems of others quickly and will do anything they can to help.

Aquarians have the world's problems on their shoulders at all times, and they are essentially natural-born humanitarians. They also actively practice what they preach, and are quick to volunteer or support a cause that aligns with their views. The quickest way to win an Aquarius over is to invite them to a protest, or even arrange one yourself (just make sure your heart’s in the right place). Showing an Aquarius that you care about the world and other people is a sure way to attract these individuals.

4. Be prepared to debate.

Aquarius individuals are air signs first, and love to have meaningful conversations. This can oftentimes come off as argumentative, but in reality, they’re just passionate about their thoughts and ideas. Being that Aquarius is also a fixed sign, they adhere to their opinions like glue, but don’t expect them to be overly aggressive about it. These airy individuals simply find pride in their beliefs, and if you acknowledge and respect that, they’ll love you for it.

5. Be as honest as possible.

Aquarius people prioritize honesty over everything — even if the truth hurts sometimes. This is one of their most unpopular traits, but their loved ones can always appreciate the transparency that Aquarians have. If you’re looking to get on an Aquarius’ good side, be sure to be completely open and honest with them (even if it’s an unpopular opinion or could potentially hurt their feelings). They’ll respect you so much more for this, and building trust with them will become so much easier.

6. Share intellectual knowledge with them.

Since Aquarius is an air sign, they love to learn and expand their minds. A good way to pique their interest is to share uncommon facts or strike up a conversation about things like politics. People usually shy away from this, but Aquarians don’t. They’ll appreciate the fearlessness, and if you can teach them something, you’ll definitely win them over.

7. Acknowledge how much work they do for their community.

Aquarians by far are the biggest humanitarians of the zodiac, and they’re always looking for ways to assist the collective and make the world a better place. Since they never look for attention or praise for their kindness, it’s important for you to acknowledge how much they do for the community. This is something they’re not too familiar with, because they’re all about the bigger picture when it comes to humanitarian work. Remind them that their role is just as important as everyone else’s and you’ll leave them feeling flattered and appreciated.

8. If you love an Aquarius, give them their space.

Aquarius individuals are all about their freedom, and they won’t give it up for anyone. If you want to be with an Aquarius, you have to recognize that their need for space doesn’t change how they feel about you. In fact, them needing space has nothing to do with anyone else, it just gives them room to grow. Honoring their need for freedom is a requirement if you want to win their hearts, and they’ll be super grateful for your understanding.

9. Be consistent.

Although it may take a while for an Aquarius to let down their massive guard, once it happens, you will be pleased you stuck around. Aquarians aren't likely to rush into anything, so if you are tenacious enough to stick around, they will be yours.

Aquarians tend to prefer unconventional relationships, but they’re also open to any kind of connection depending on the person they’re with. Once you’re in a relationship with an Aquarius, you’ll begin to notice their fixed sign traits start to come through. They’re excellent at staying consistent, so you won’t have to worry about them leaving if the going ever gets tough.

10. Embrace their rebellious nature.

Aquarians are the rebels of the zodiac — they love breaking traditions and rules. If you want to win the heart of your Aquarius, try not to criticize their brash decisions or their disdain for structure. Embrace their rebellious side, and encourage them to always remain true to themselves. They’re used to always being the lone wolf, so they’d love to have someone by their side who really gets them.

11. Don’t be too surprised by their occasional traditional views.

An Aquarius will never admit it, but they are surprisingly traditional at times. Traditionally ruled by Saturn, they do have an affinity for rules and structures on occasion, but they’d never admit it because they want to come off quirky and original. They have strong beliefs, and not all of them are super outlandish — some are incredibly mundane. Don’t let this surprise you though, these are incredibly logical people.

12. Respect their need for social interaction outside of your relationship.

Aquarius is a sign that loves to join forces in a group or collective space, because there truly is strength in numbers. They want to do meaningful work with people who share the same views, but don’t take it the wrong way — they just love social interaction. It takes an Aquarius a long time to find their tribe, so when they do, they want to hold onto them. Since they require a lot of freedom, be sure to encourage them to hang out with their friends or social groups. They’ll appreciate the support, and they value a partner who isn’t overly clingy.