If your 2022 was jam-packed with memories, you might be struggling to remember all the adventures, celebrations, and events that made the year unforgettable. Thankfully, Snapchat is wrapping up all your favorite hilarious moments, memorable milestones, and impressive views with the return of the Year End Story, so you can relive the highlights with one big end-of-year send-off. Before you can take a trip down memory lane, though, you’ll need to know how to find your Snapchat 2022 Year End Story review. Here’s how you can take a look back at some of your favorite Snaps.

The end of the year can be pretty bittersweet, but Snapchat’s Year End Story will have you reminiscing on the good times, and looking forward to making new memories in 2023. IYDK, Year End Story takes the content you saved in your Memories throughout the year and turns it into a short video to sum up the last 12 months. The video will run through the media you enjoyed this year, including music and TV shows, as well as new styles you tried out, new places you visited, best sunrises and sunsets and so much more. Even the least sentimental zodiac signs won’t be able to resist the touching end-of-year wrap up (looking at you, Aquarians).

Courtesy of Snapchat

To make sure you don’t miss out when it does hit the app, here’s everything you need to know about the Year End Story on Snapchat, including when it launches, how to get it, and more.

When Does Snapchat Year End Story Come Out For 2022?

According to Snapchat, the annual feature is expected to start its global rollout sometime next week, so keep an eye out starting Dec. 19.

How To Find Snapchat Year End Story 2022

The process for accessing your Year End Story is pretty much the same as it was in 2021. If you need a refresher, your Year End Story can be found by navigating to the Snapchat Camera on the app, then swiping up to Memories. From there, you’ll see the video waiting for you in place of your saved Snaps to take you through all the videos, selfies, and throwbacks you forgot about.

If you don’t see your Year End Story right away, make sure to update the app in the App Store before trying again. According to Snapchat, the Story will be accessible for 45 days after the feature rolls out. You can also keep your Story for longer by saving the video to your Camera Roll.

The personalized Story will kick off with a message that says, “2022. What a year!” before rounding up all the pics saved in your Memories into one video. The video will be broken up into sections and choose the Snaps from the last 12 months that best fit those categories. Fair warning: there is a section titled “We cried,” which means not all the memories will be positive, but hopefully the only Snap you’ll see is a clip of you pranking your roomies with the Crying Face Lens that went viral in May 2022. After all, it was the most popular Lens of the year, according to Snapchat.