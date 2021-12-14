Check Out Your 2021 Snapchat Highlights In A Personalized Year End Story

The new year is just around the corner, which means it’s time to wrap up 2021. Thankfully, Snapchat unveiled its Year End Story for 2021 on Tuesday, Dec. 14, giving users across the globe the ability to relive the past year in videos. The annual Story features a compilation of all your highlights on Snapchat in 2021, such as clips of your vacays, furry friends, and more. To take a look back at the year with your favorite videos, here’s how to get your year in review on Snapchat with your Year End 2021 Story.

Snapchat’s traditional year-end review officially dropped for all users globally at 1 p.m. local time on Dec. 14, according to an email from Snap to Elite Daily. In case you need a refresher, the Year End Story features a personalized video reel of clips you shared on Snapchat in 2021 — along with plenty of fun captions, of course. The Snaps featured in your Year End Story will showcase videos and photos saved to Memories from the past year.

According to Snap, you can get your Year End 2021 Story by swiping up from the Snapchat Camera to your Memories. There, you’ll see it where you normally see your other Memories. (If you don’t have it right away, make sure your app is updated and try again.) Once you have the Story ready to go, you can check out all your memories from the past year.

Your 2021 Story kicks off with, “You did it! You made 2021 yours. You experienced another year to its fullest,” before delving into other sections. Categories you may see include clips with your furry friends, highlights from Mondays, Snaps with creative lenses, and moments during weekend getaways, times that made you laugh uncontrollably, and holidays spend with friends and family.

As the video montage comes to a close, the caption reads, “Here’s to making 2022 yours as well.” The Year End Story will certainly have you nostalgic for all those good times this past year, and get you pumped for even more adventures in 2022.

BTW, if you don't see your Year in Review story, it could be because you didn't share enough Snaps throughout the year, so there aren't enough Snaps saved in your Memories.