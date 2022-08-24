When you think of dream bachelorette party destinations, something tropical on the beach may be the first thing to come to mind. Hawaii has been a popular tropical destination in the past, but many Native Hawaiians have been urging travelers to vacation elsewhere since the start of lockdown. Plus, it’s not super budget-friendly. If you want to go to Hawaii for your bachelorette — but it’s too expensive — you might want to try one of these 10 Hawaii bachelorette party destinations recommended by experts.

There are plenty of off-the-beaten-path travel destinations that have the same weather, climate, and activities that you would find in Hawaii, but for a fraction of the cost. That money you’re saving can go directly to your actual wedding ceremony or your honeymoon fund instead. Plus, your friends will thank you for choosing a bach party on a budget instead. After all, you really only need your besties, a beach to soak up some vitamin D, clear blue water for a swim, and a place with delicious food and fruity drinks to enjoy. All of these 10 budget bachelorette party destinations check off those boxes, and you may just be ahead of the curve by discovering the next up-and-coming bachelorette party spot.

01 Belize Helge Jäkel / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images When speaking with Esther Lee, The Knot’s Deputy Editor and Wedding Expert, about planning a bachelorette party on a budget, Lee suggested the Caribbean as a great alternative to some of the more expensive destinations like Hawaii, because of the all-inclusive resorts. If your group stacks up quite the tab when you go out, Lee suggests that it might be a good idea to find a resort that includes meals and activities. One of the destinations Lee recommended that has all-inclusive options is Belize. Belize offers many of the same tropical activities you would want to do in Hawaii, like snorkeling and sailing. Or, you could just spend your days in a cabana on the beach drinking fruity cocktails in a coconut, if that’s more your thing.

02 La Jolla, California This seaside neighborhood in San Diego is the closest you’ll get to Hawaii in California. It has gorgeous beaches where you can go swimming or snorkeling. You could even sign up for a surfing lesson with your bach crew. To refuel, get lunch or weekend brunch by the shore at Duke’s La Jolla. This tasty spot near La Jolla Cove serves traditional Hawaiian cuisine, like plate lunches.

03 Aruba Another Caribbean island that Lee suggested as a bachelorette party destination is Aruba, which has some of the most beautiful beaches you’ll ever see. One of its most famous beaches, Baby Beach, got its name for having shallow water that’s perfect for kids to swim in. While you may want something deeper for your crew, the half-moon lagoon is ideal for snapping some mermaid-like Instas in your matching bach party swimsuits.

04 Riviera Maya Joel Villanueva/Moment/Getty Images Riviera Maya on the Mexican coastline is another Caribbean destination that Lee suggests for a bachelorette party destination that will “fare well, when it comes to the U.S. dollar.” With palm trees and blue water beaches, it also has major Hawaiian vibes. Just like Belize and Aruba, Riviera Maya offers tons of water activities you can do with your besties, like snorkeling and windsurfing, as well. However, you may want to prioritize relaxation on your bach weekend, which is also an option with tons of yoga retreats and spas in the area.

05 Puerto Rico Puerto Rico offers the gorgeous beaches, culture, and year-round warm weather that you may looking forward to enjoying while in Hawaii, but something that it has that Hawaii doesn’t is a better price tag. Of course, you can’t find Spam musubi and shaved ice as easily in Puerto Rico, but you enjoy traditional Puerto Rican food like mofongo and tostones instead.

06 Costa Rica Costa Rica was recommended by Expedia as one of the go-to places for anyone looking to travel alone for a month. Since you’re planning a bachelorette party, you’re not looking for solo adventures, but the budget-friendly aspect of this Central American country is what will entice you. Aside from the beach days and seafood dinners, perhaps you were excited to explore some of Hawaii’s amazing hiking trails. Well, according to Expedia, “Costa Rica has several National Parks that hold millions of unique plant and animal species, perfect for eco-tourism enthusiasts.” You could even explore Arenal Volcano National Park just as you would the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

07 British Virgin Islands Maybe the ultra touristy aspect of Hawaii was one of your cons in the first place. Let’s face it, while you are a tourist yourself, you kind of don’t want other tourists to be around as well. For a more secluded island getaway, you and your bridal crew may want to head to the British Virgin Islands. Just like in Hawaii, you can island hop if you’re planning an extended bach getaway over several days. Go hiking on Tortola one day, and relax at the Solitude Day Spa on Virgin Gorda the next.

08 Anguilla Diego Mariottini / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Just from this one TikTok alone from @thetravelingwhites, you’ll want to book a trip to Anguilla ASAP with your besties just to see your very own colorful sunset IRL. For the same experience, you’ll want to stay at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla, which offers beach- and oceanfront villas that your entire party can stay in all together. While staying here, you can even plan a poolside photo sesh in your matching swimsuits since each villa comes with its own private pool. Just don’t forget to pack the oversized inflatables along with your fave sunnies and SPF.

09 St. John While you can’t go wrong with visiting any of the U.S. Virgin Islands as an alternative to a Hawaiian bachelorette party, St. John is truly one of the most underrated Caribbean islands. Since it’s not as popular as some of the other islands on this list, it makes it a more secluded and unique destination for your one-of-a-kind bach weekend. You could even rent a boat for the day to get out on the crystal blue water to snorkel, swim, or just sunbathe while listening to your favorite sunny songs.

10 Key West Florida may be your first thought for Hawaiian bachelorette alternatives with all its beaches and warm weather, but the Florida Keys are the most like Hawaii. If you’re heading down south, you must visit Key West. It truly is a tropical paradise with some of the best beaches and most delicious food. You haven’t lived till you’ve tried key lime pie on a stick with chocolate. Key West truly is the bach part destination for foodies, and travel and foodie influencer Shay Spence (@theshayspence) often shares some really great Key West spots you have to visit.

Expert sources cited:

Esther Lee, Deputy Editor and Wedding Expert at The Knot

Expedia