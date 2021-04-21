There's A 'Harry Potter' Store Coming To NYC, & The Pics Are Riddikulusly Stunning

The Wizarding World just got a little bit easier to visit. The Harry Potter New York flagship store just announced that it will officially open its doors on June 3, 2021. Plans for the brand-new Harry Potter-themed shop were originally announced back in January 2020, but were delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. More than a year later, things are finally moving along, and Potterheads will definitely not be disappointed. Guests will be able to not only purchase their Hogwarts school supplies, but Harry Potter's NYC flagship store includes photo opps and a virtual reality experience as well.

Harry Potter New York is located in the Flatiron District of NYC — at 935 Broadway, right next to the iconic Flatiron building — and will include the largest collection of both Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts merchandise you've ever seen. It'll be like taking a trip to Diagon Alley, except you won't need any Floo powder to get there. Instead, you'll find three floors filled with merch and interactive experiences right off the 23rd St. subway station. One of those interactive experiences is a VR tour that you can go on with your friends to explore Hogwarts castle or fight Death Eaters. There will also be tons of immersive photo spots around the store in 15 different themed areas, so make sure you bring your camera along with you.

One spot fans will definitely want to check out is the staircase that looks like the entrance to Dumbledore’s office. You'll recognize the rotating Griffin right away. There's also a London phone box you can snap a selfie in to make it look like you're transporting yourself into the Ministry of Magic from the Whitehall telephone booth. If you're looking to get yourself a magical creature like an owl or Niffler, you'll see a truly Insta-worthy Dirigible plum tree that you can snap a pic with as well.

If collecting Hogwarts school supplies is your main focus, you'll want to stop by the Wand Shop. In there, you'll find an interactive wand table that lets you put your chosen wand to the test. That way, you can see if the wand has chosen you (because the wand chooses the wizard, after all). Choose among an assortment of more than 50 wands that are inspired by different characters, props, and places. There's even a Golden Snitch wand that is exclusive to the Harry Potter New York store. If you find a wand to your liking, you can even get it engraved in the Personalization Area. You can also have your Hogwarts house journals embossed and your robes embroidered with your name on them.

Let's not forget about Wizarding World candy either. There will be a Honeydukes area, where you can load up on all the Chocolate Frogs your heart desires. There will also be Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans, if you dare. You truly can find everything your Harry Potter-loving heart wants.

Any fan of Harry Potter in the NYC area this summer will most likely want to check out Harry Potter New York. If you do, please note that the flagship store will be following all the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19, so you can expect a reduced capacity and face coverings will be required to wear at all times inside the store. But that's just a good excuse to break out your Hogwarts house face mask to show off your Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, or Ravenclaw pride.

There will also be a virtual queueing system, so you'll need to scan a QR code, which will put you in the virtual queue. Once it's your turn in line, you'll be notified when to return. It's that simple. Now if only we had Hermione's Time-Turner (and it actually moved forward in time) to make it June 3...

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.