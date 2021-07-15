You Can Now Fly Your Very Own Broomstick At Harry Potter's NYC Flagship Store

All those years of practicing on your fake Nimbus 2000s and Firebolts are about to pay off. Harry Potter New York’s virtual reality experiences are finally here, and the wait was so worth it. The flagship store, located near the Flatiron building in NYC, opened its doors on June 3, giving fans of the Wizarding World a chance to fully immerse themselves in their favorite books and films. Starting Thursday, July 15, the store will also feature two brand new VR adventures — "Chaos at Hogwarts" and "Wizards Take Flight" — that are unlike anything you’ve experienced before. Elite Daily got a special preview ahead of the public, and let’s just say, you’ll want to apparate to HPNY, ASAP.

Both VR experiences will give you the chance to explore Hogwarts Castle like you’ve never seen before. Of course, you can always visit Hogwarts at one of the Universal Studios theme parks or check out the sets on a Warner Bro. Studio Tour, but the Harry Potter New York virtual reality experiences put you right in the middle of your own quest. Both "Chaos at Hogwarts" and "Wizards Take Flight" are full sensory adventures that will really make you feel like you’re there. In the latter, you’ll even fly through “clouds,” where you’ll be doused in cool mist.

For “Chaos at Hogwarts,” you’ll be joined by everyone’s favorite house-elf, Dobby, who will meet you at King's Cross Station where you’ll travel to Hogwarts. From there, you’ll get to walk around the castle while casting spells and meeting a few magical creatures. If you’d rather fly, or want to take part in both adventures, the "Wizards Take Flight" experience will give you the chance to fly your very own broomstick alongside Hagrid in his signature motorbike. Watch out, because you may encounter a few Death Eaters along the way, so you’ll want to have your wands at the ready. (FYI, it wouldn’t hurt for you to brush up on your spells.)

Each Harry Potter New York experience uses a VR headset and hand trackers, while “Chaos at Hogwarts” will also have you sporting some foot trackers and a backpack and "Wizards Take Flight" involves an actual broom. Before you start your adventure, you will also get the chance to sort yourself and choose a Hogwarts house as well as an avatar. This is the perfect outing for your entire Harry Potter-loving squad, but you’ll want to book your tickets soon due to high demand. Keep in mind that HPNY is following all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), so you will be required to wear a mask in the store, and you will be encouraged to keep a physical distance from other guests while shopping and participating in the VR experiences.

Tickets for both experiences are available for purchase on the Harry Potter New York website for $34 each. (Note: You must be at least 48 inches tall to enjoy.) There are time slots available every 30 minutes during the store’s hours, and you’ll want to arrive 30 minutes prior to your scheduled time. Along with your VR experience ticket, you’ll get access to the store, which means you get to bypass the current virtual queue. So, once you’re finished exploring Hogwarts, defeating Death Eaters, and flying around on broomsticks, you and your crew can shop around for new Hogwarts school supplies or wands to take home. You could even look around at all the hidden Harry Potter Easter eggs or grab some refreshing Butterbeer from the Butterbeer Bar to celebrate your adventures together.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.