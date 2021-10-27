This Halloween Will Be Extra Spooky For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Halloween is when you’re supposed to be scared, right? If you’re into horror, you might live for the thrill of the most haunting holiday of all. However, Oct. 31 is still a day, just like any other day, and the astrology that takes place on Halloween is always different. With that in mind, your vision for the perfect Halloween may not always pan out. In fact, Halloween 2021 will be the worst for these zodiac signs — Libra, Aquarius, and Capricorn — but that doesn’t mean they won’t enjoy it at all.

If you want to work with the energy on Halloween, keep in mind that the moon will be in organized, intellectual, and analytical Virgo. This makes Oct. 31 the perfect day to get stuff done, whether that be cleaning the house, heading out to the gym, or even carving the perfect pumpkin.

However, there are still some stressful astrological aspects to look out for on Halloween. Venus — planet of love and friendship — will still be squaring off with sensitive and illusive Neptune, driving up the feeling of nervousness and vulnerability. This could leave you feeling insecure at times, so double up on the love and compassion toward yourself and others. Just make sure to keep up healthy boundaries. Mercury — planet of communication — will also be squaring off with dark and twisted Pluto, infusing your interactions with intensity and leading your thoughts toward strange places. Remember, just because you think something doesn’t make it true.

If you were born with your sun or rising sign in Libra, Aquarius, or Capricorn, here’s why you might feel overwhelmed this Halloween:

Libra: You Could Feel Like Withdrawing From Reality

You might feel extra sleepy and even more dreamy on Halloween, Libra. With the moon slumbering in your 12th house of spirituality, you might feel like canceling your holiday plans and lighting candles at home instead. A scary movie might seem like a good idea, but it could also affect you even more deeply than usual, keeping you up at night. Your imagination is running wild and you might be seeing strange things. If you’re feeling anxious, try to lean into the comforting aspects of Oct. 31, such as candy, Halloween movies from your childhood, and a cup of pumpkin spice tea.

Aquarius: You May Be Feeling Pressure From The Universe

This Halloween, you might feel more freaked out by all the responsibilities you need to deal with than any old monster. The moon will be moving through your eighth house of transformation, which could leave you feeling more emotional than usual. The sun will also be squaring off with imposing Saturn, which happens to be trekking through Aquarius at the moment. This could leave you feeling overwhelmed by all the things you still need to do. Give yourself a break, because you’re doing your best.

Capricorn: You Might Slip Into A Negative Thought Spiral

You might feel more competitive than usual during this year’s Halloween. On Oct. 31, inventive Mercury will be squaring off with dark Pluto (which happens to be in Capricorn). This could put you in quite a strategic headspace if you’re working on something important. However, it could also lead you toward way more self-criticism than you need. Try not to compare yourself to others on Halloween. Everyone is working with a different backstory that you know nothing about. Remember that everyone has their own journey, and it’s the journey that’s important, not the destination.