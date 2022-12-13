We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The holidays are all about traditions, and there’s no better tradition than bundling up in your go-to ugly sweater, throwing on your favorite Hallmark holiday movie, and building a deliciously festive gingerbread house. To keep the yuletide pastime feeling fresh, there are plenty of unique cookie houses modeled after mansions, log cabins, brownstones, and more, so you and your besties can build a whole tasty town inspired by the North Pole. But the fun doesn’t have to end there, because with gingerbread reindeer, hot cocoa stands, and mailboxes to Santa, these 18 unique gingerbread house kits from stores like Target and World Market. will make your season sweet through the new year.
Everyone knows the best thing about gingerbread houses is the building stage — though the tasty demo at the end of the holiday season is a close second. Even if you’re not an expert decorator, you’re probably gonna hang on to the finished product for a while, so you might as well pick the kit that best fits your style. From beach houses to farmhouses, there are so many kinds of kits to deck the halls with — and some will look so great you might not even want to dig in after all the pics are snapped. With a gingerbread football stadium you can put together without even knowing what a third down is and a gingerbread Eiffel Tower that would makeEmily in Paris so proud, it’s time to start building.