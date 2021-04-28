While there are many reasons a return to Stars Hollow is always a good idea, the relationship between Rory and her mom Lorelai is arguably one of the most heartwarming parts of Gilmore Girls — and a major reason for the show’s enduring popularity. Whether you first watched Gilmore Girls with your mom growing up or you plan rewatches where you make a bowl of popcorn, cuddle up on the couch, and endlessly giggle at Lorelai and Rory's banter at Luke's diner, the show always reminds you of your own relationship with mom. For that reason, using one of these sweet and sarcastic Gilmore Girls quotes for a Mother's Day post is always a brilliant idea.

Even if your followers don't automatically get that these are Gilmore Girls quotes, your mom will pick up on them instantly. She'll remember the exact episode when Lorelai suggested she and Rory should do a Freaky Friday-inspired switch. Or when the mother-daughter duo talked on the phone about, well... everything. She'll reminisce on those nights you spent together on the couch, talking about what's on your minds after an episode wrapped up, and what paths your lives may take.

To your mom, those moments are priceless and bring, in Rory's words, "nothing but smiles.” Each of these Gilmore Girls Mother’s Day quotes serves as a reminder to your favorite person of why they love being your mom, and why they'll always pick up the phone when it's you on the other line. These Gilmore Girls quotes for Mother’s Day are both sarcastic and sweet, but are a true representation of your relationship in that way, too.

Netflix

"There goes my little girl, off to rule the world!" — Lorelai "Nothing but smiles." — Rory "'You will meet an annoying woman today. Give her coffee and she'll go away.'" — Luke "My mom and I are freakishly linked." — Rory "Don't look at me, I had nothing to do with it." — Lorelai "You're quiet. You say 'excuse me.' You look like little birds help you get dressed in the morning." — Paris "And when you're 21, I'll tell you the real answer." — Lorelai "Oy with the poodles already." — Rory "Angel. You've got wings, baby." — Lorelai "The thing with my path was, when I reached the end, I turned around and realized I'd ended up someplace really good." — Lorelai "Switch gears, 'cause I'm freaking out here!" — Rory "I have to know where you are at all times, especially when you have my shoes on." — Lorelai "I'm ranting. You should recognize this, I learned it from you." — Rory "It's not every day I have my girls here for dinner on a day the banks are open." — Emily "I can't believe you won't switch bodies with me." — Lorelai "Kids are cool and all, but getting there seems like a big cosmic joke." — Rory "When we're at a U2 concert, you are my best friend." — Lorelai "It's not his fault that you're so fabulous he can't think about anything else." — Lorelai "She forgot to return a library book once, and she was so guilty about it that she grounded herself." — Lorelai "My mom's a model. Maybe you'll get to date Leonardo DiCaprio now." — Rory "You always make me tell you what I'm thinking." — Rory "There is nothing in the world my mother is better at than getting someone to agree to something that, in any other universe, they would never, ever consider." — Lorelai "I'm not sure if there is an exact definition for what we are, but I do think it falls somewhere in the bizarro friends-ish realm." — Rory "I'm gonna have pancakes with a side of pancakes." — Lorelai "Our powers are greater than we know." — Lorelai "I cannot do this alone. I need my mommy and I don't care who knows it." — Rory "But you don't come home to do your laundry. You come home to see your mama." — Lorelai "Our house is burning and you can save the cake or me. What do you choose?" — Rory "My mother never gave me any idea that I couldn't do whatever I wanted to do or be whomever I wanted to be... As she guided me through these incredible eighteen years, I don't know if she ever realized that the person I most wanted to be was her." — Rory “I love you, you idiot.” — Rory Gilmore