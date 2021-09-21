A Gemini And A Libra Could Have The Most Playful Friendship

Air signs are the most communicative social butterflies of the zodiac, making it easy for them to connect with just about anyone. Gemini and Libra are no exceptions. In fact, they tend to be drawn to one another because of their similarities. While this can allow them to initially create a strong bond, Gemini and Libra friendship compatibility is more than just small talk. These individuals seek deep mental stimulation and connection over everything, and can easily find that in each other, making them a pretty strong friendship match and allowing them to get along with ease.

Despite everything they have in common though, these two zodiac signs have their differences — the biggest one being that Gemini is a mutable sign and Libra is a cardinal sign. This difference shows up in how they approach relationships — platonic or romantic — and can oftentimes jeopardize their unique connection. Air signs as a whole have a tendency to be, well... a little flaky, and with not one, but two air signs forming a bond, it can be difficult to find some sort of stability. Will this make or break the friendship? Only time will tell. Here are three reasons why a relationship between a Gemini and a Libra could be a bit of a roller coaster:

1. Gemini Is Incredibly Adaptable While Libra Is More Of An Initiator

As a mutable sign, Gemini is constantly changing and leaning into the ebb and flow of life. They often lack stability and consistency in their lives, especially in their relationships. Libra is more of a relationship-oriented person, so, as a cardinal sign, they actively try to keep relationships going. While this difference isn’t major, Libra may often have to do a lot of the initiating in this relationship. Gemini gets bored pretty easily, and while it’s nothing personal, they need someone to keep them interested. While finding common ground is never an issue with this pair, the relationship may just fizzle out.

Creating partnerships is Libra’s strong suit, and they’re always trying to bring people together in a way that’s pleasant and communicative. Gemini is more about gathering information than forming personal bonds, so it may be a bit of a challenge for Libra to build a connection with them. In a friendship, Gemini may be a little too detached for Libra — and because Libra is incredibly non-confrontational, they may never voice their grievances to Gemini. This friendship has the ability to be incredibly light-hearted and fun, but it may also lack emotional depth at the end of the day.

3. Overall, These Two Signs Have A Lot In Common — But It May Be Too Much

Since both of these signs are air elements, they don’t often stay in one place for too long. This can make it difficult for them to build anything solid, and it may be easier for them to have a friendship that’s more surface-level and playful. Luckily, these two signs have a strong appreciation for this kind of a dynamic, so there’s probably no hard feelings on either side. Together, they have a blast, and they don’t place too much pressure on the other to be incredibly consistent.