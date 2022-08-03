32 Funny Instagram Reel Captions To Complement Your LOL-Worthy Videos

Sometimes static poses and lazy portraits get boring, and it’s time to switch up your social feed. Especially if you’re looking to grow your audience, posting a variety of content will attract new people and will give you more opportunities to showcase your creativity. Have you ever made your own Instagram Reel? It’s kind of like TikTok, but has its own unique features and filters and you can post the final video directly to your Instagram grid. While you’re test-driving the Reel creator studio, we’ve got you covered on funny Instagram Reel captions for your next post.

When it comes to Reels, you can reel-y post whatever you want. You can film yourself trying out a new recipe, flipping your skateboard, doing a fun makeup look, playing with your pup, or trying out your stand up comedy. You could edit a montage together of all your video memories on your phone each month, similar to an aesthetic “photo-dump,” but in video form. Reels is all about expressing yourself and your followers are there to see the “reel” you.

You can match your Reel caption to whatever kind of content is exciting to you, but sometimes all the good ideas end up in the video and your mind goes blank when it’s time to come up with a caption. Don’t cop out with a bunch of emojis this time and remember these Instagram Reel caption ideas that you can use for any kind of post to Reels.

SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images