25 Witty Captions For Hiking Pics, When You're Kickin' It With Your Birches

With the weather working in your favor, it's time to round up your crew and go on a hike. This is the best kind of plan for friends who want to disconnect from the daily distractions of life, and reconnect with nature. On your journey, you'll swoon over the most incredible sights; the kind of views that are the definition of “take a picture, it’ll last longer.” That’s why you should be prepared with some funny captions for hiking to make posting on Instagram so much easier.

When you're ready to post that group shot of your crew posing among the foliage, sometimes you’re at a total loss for words. It’s hard trying to draft the perfect hiking captions when you're face to face with Mother Nature's beauty. She’s a stunner, so it’s best to formulate ahead of time. The same way you pack your bag with a water bottle and some SPF, you can also keep these 25 hiking Instagram captions with you to use at any turn in the trail. Since you know something punny or LOL-worthy always does the trick, these funny hiking captions are preferable and can easily be used with any pic you have. Whether you’re going on a camping trip with your crew or just a romantic hiking date with bae, you’ll have a hill-areas time.

"Sticking to the backcountry rivers, because they're less mainstream." "Think outside. No box required." "I don't get it. The trail looked so flat on the map." "Never follow someone else's path unless you're in the woods and you're lost, and you see a path. By all means, you should follow that." — Ellen DeGeneres "I love places that make you realize how tiny you and your problems are." "Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you." — Anne Lamott "Let's wander where the Wi-Fi is weak." "If we were meant to stay in one place, we'd have roots instead of feet." — Rachel Wolchin "May the forest be with you." "Camping is not a date; it's an endurance test. If you can survive camping with someone, you should marry them on the way home." — Yvonne Prinz "There is no Wi-Fi in the forest, but I promise you will find a better connection." "Over the mountains and through the woods, down the river and up the valley, over the boulders, and through the stream to nobody's house I go." "Always take the scenic route." "Hiking is my cardio." "I just wanna kick it in the woods with my birches." "It's all fun and games until you hear a twig snap behind you." "I will go hiking here or there, I will go hiking everywhere." "The hill looked hard at first, but I got over it." "Someone told me to 'take a hike,' so I did." "The view up here is breathtaking, and I know it's all downhill from here." “Having a hill-areas time with my besties.” “This is my kind of streaming.” “Netflix and chill? More like trail mix and hill.” “The view is unbe-leaf-ably beautiful.” “Wood you like to go hiking with me?”