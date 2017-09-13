Fall is basically the perfect time of year for hiking because the weather isn't too warm, there aren't insects taking up every square inch of sky, and there's impressive fall foliage everywhere you look. It's only natural to want to share the autumnal beauty with everyone you know, so there's bound to be a picture or two posted on your fave app. If you can impress your followers with the perfect hiking Instagram captions, you'll leave them wishing they were outside instead of on their phone.

You can pose with a giant leaf you found at the peak, or on a log that’s surrounded by colorful trees. When you’re at the base of the mountain, you can dance next to the trail sign or point to the entrance that’s right behind you. No matter what pose you decide on, the sun won’t create harsh shadows and highlights, since it’ll be dipping in and out of the autumn clouds. This is super ideal if you like to put a preset or natural-looking edit on your photo, since you won’t need to make any additional adjustments before tapping the “share” button.

After snapping a selfie with your hiking bud or a dreamy photo of the pine cone-covered trail, you can quickly make a post on Instagram and then get back to your adventure. Truthfully, you don’t want to spend your entire fall hike — or any hike, for that matter — on your phone. You want to disconnect and make memories you can look back on.

These hiking captions and mountain puns will make posting a breeze, too, so you can enjoy Mother Earth, evermore, and the autumn oasis in front of you.

"Take a (fall) hike." "The best views come after the hardest climbs." "Hike more, worry less." "Out here with the wild things; this is where I belong.” — Brooke Hampton "Of all the paths you take in life, make sure some of them are dirt." — John Muir "Ladies and gentlemen, Mother Earth." "Sky above, earth below." "Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind." — Taylor Swift, “willow” "God, it’s beautiful out here." "Wander often, wonder always." "Here, you can see my favorite color." "Drop your trial mix recipe in the comments." "I feel kinda free." — Kanye West, “Ghost Town” "Who knew getting lost could be so fun?" "Life is better in hiking boots." "It's a hill. Get over it." "Thinking about the pumpkin latte I’ll get after this." "Welcome to Cozy Girl Fall." "Hiking fit check." "I just want to explore everything." "Besties who hike together, stay together." "Always take the scenic route." "The planet really posed for this one." "There’s no problem a fall hike can’t solve." "The views were *immaculate*." "Oh, babe. Let's be adventurers." "Does this fall hike pic make me look adventurous?" "Okay, autumn. I see you." "It’s beginning to look a lot like fall." "Peep the new hiking boots!" "Hi, I’ll be late to class. I’m on top of a mountain." "I wish it was autumn 365 days of the year." "Wander where the WiFi is weak." "I’m not gonna lie. TikTok saw this #view first." "Don’t leaf me hanging! Give me a like." "Orange you glad I posted this pic." "Fall hikes > summer hikes. I don’t make the rules." "I could not be more at one with nature. I do Coachella every year." — David Rose, Schitt’s Creek