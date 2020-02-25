Whether you and your partner have just started officially dating, or you've been together for a while now, you likely have a social media "routine." This routine might be hyping each other up whenever you post selfies on the 'Gram by dropping a fire emoji in the comments, or leaving quotes from The Office that'll surely score a smile and laugh. While this routine has probably treated you very well, don’t be afraid to spice it up every once in a while and leave these funny comments on your partner’s Instagram.

There’s nothing you love more than your partner’s smile — except maybe their laugh — so it’s really a no-brainer to branch out with your comments and score the LOLs. However, it can be difficult to think of something as funny as David Rose’s best quotes from Schitt’s Creek in a timely manner, especially if your partner taps the “share” button often. In the past, you might have called in your reinforcements, sending texts in your bestie group chat like, “Quick! I need something clever to say,” whenever your creative block was too real. Or you might have looked at your partner’s favorite memes, which you saved in your camera roll, for #inspo.

Luckily, you don’t have to rely on your backups anymore. When you’re struggling to think of something witty, you can simply turn to these funny comments to leave on your partner’s Instagram posts. They’re bound to make your partner smile, giggle, and say, “Wow, that one was good,” no matter what their sense of humor may be.

MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images

"Love you more than french fries." "First comment!" "Let's order pizza tonight." "Oh, that's a #look." "Hey, you're cute. Can I have your number?" "Whatever sprinkles your doughnuts, babe." "Use promo code 'KISSES' to get one from me." "Is that Ryan Reynolds?" "I like it when you smile. It's cute." "Such a snack." "Making this picture my phone background now." "Cutie alert." "Drop your skin care routine." "Sending this selfie to NASA, because you're a star." "Where ya lookin'? I'm the view." "Peculiar flex, but OK." "Casually making my heart melt like a popsicle." "You give me the same feeling as seeing my food at a restaurant." "My hobbies include crushing on you." "Probably going to steal that sweatshirt later." "Sheesh." "Roses are red, I rate this post 10/10." "Nacho average human being." "I'd take you to the movies, but they don't let you bring your own snacks." "Now accepting the Best Photographer Ever award." "You do be cute sometimes." "Talents: Taking pictures of my love." "Is your name Wi-Fi? Because I'm seeing a connection here." "Get you a partner that can do both." "You look like I need some snuggles." "Who's the funny one in our relationship? Be honest." "I call dibs." "Are you a keyboard? Because you're my type." "Come over, bestie." "I'm glad you're just as weird as I am." "You're the reason for my LOLs." "My stomach is just a bunch of butterfly emojis when I look at you." "This is an HQ selfie." "Please clap for my soul mate." "OK, go off." "Never have I ever loved you more." "Your outfits are unmatched, babe."