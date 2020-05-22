Sprinkles make everything more fun, at least when it comes to desserts. The holy grail of rainbow sprinkle desserts is the OG Funfetti cake mix and frosting, but if you don’t have a box on hand, you can still improvise. TikTok is the go-to place for simple and creative treats, and plenty of users have shared their best confetti-dotted recipes on the app. Check out these colorful Funfetti-inspired recipes on TikTok that’ll have you whipping up Instagram-worthy desserts you’ll be happy to feature on your feed.

When it comes to picking something sweet, there are plenty of options. You can let someone else do the work for you and pick up something like Crumbl Cookies or a sweet, sweet pack of Oreos. But if you’re looking to get creative — and a little messy — in the kitchen, TikTok is your place. There are hundreds of recipes to choose from, and you might surprised at how many are dedicated to bringing the rainbow sprinkles into the fun. From Funfetti-inspired cinnamon rolls, cookies, and dips, these desserts will keep you stocked in sweets for any birthday celebrations, holiday parties, or pretty much any time you need a dessert. But remember, with these pretty AF treats, your phone just might need to eat first.

1. Funfetti Dip

TikTok user @rangel.vanessa showed off a creative Funfetti dip recipe that includes Funfetti cake mix, cream cheese, cool whip, and sprinkles.

2. Funfetti Cookies

It's time for some baking fun. Thanks to @bakingwithkate, you can create tasty cookies by mixing Funfetti cake mix, oil, and eggs, before popping scoops of the batter in the oven. You can see the full recipe in the video.

3. Funfetti-Inspired Cinnamon Rolls

Making Funfetti cinnamon rolls takes a little bit of work but the result is worth it. In the full recipe video from @chelsweets, it shows you'll need to roll up dough and add plenty of sprinkles and cinnamon filling before baking the rolls, and don't forget to add more sprinkle on top after the icing.

4. Funfetti-Inspired Mug Cake

TikTok user @jake.rottina whipped up a tasty Funfetti mug cake recipe that's perfect for when you're on-the-go or just want some cake right away. After mixing all the ingredients in a mug, you'll only need to microwave it for 70 seconds.

5. Funfetti-Inspired Mug Cake With Ice Cream

This mug cake recipe from TikToker @nicole_thenomad uses ingredient you probably have on hand, like vanilla, oat milk, and flour. It takes a little longer, requiring you to microwave it for 90 seconds, but then you can top it with frosting, ice cream, and yes, more sprinkles. For a straightforward recipe you can keep on hand, check out this Yummly recipe from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe, which has 4 stars on the recipe site.

6. Funfetti Pancakes

Start your morning off right with this tasty Funfetti-inspired pancakes recipe from @melissa_jo1. You'll mix eggs, milk, water, funfetti cake mix, and flour all together before frying the pancakes in a buttered pan.

7. Whipped Funfetti-Inspired Milk

You can quench your thirst with refreshing a whipped Funfetti-inspired milk recipe from @kortneyandkarlee. The pink concoction calls for only three ingredients: Nesquik Strawberry Milk powder, milk, and sprinkles. Whip it all up for a fancy dessert.

8. Funfetti-Inspired Blondies

Blondies are a great way make the rainbow sprinkles pop. TikToker @fitwaffle shared a recipe for Oreo stuffed Funfetti-inspired blondies, and it’s a super fun take on the OG, and it’s an excuse to buy some Golden Oreos. The recipe uses UK measurements (grams and such), so if you want something a little easier to understand off the bat, check out this Yummly recipe from A Latte Food for Funfetti Blondie Bites.

9. Funfetti-Inspired Donuts

Funfetti donuts are easy to bake in this recipe from @officialfunfoods, and a great way to use cake mix for a treat other than cake. After baking the donuts, you'll top them off with colored frosting and sprinkles to really make them pop.

10. Funfetti Dunkaroos Dip

Get ready for a bite of nostalgia, thanks to TikToker @abbithomp47, because you can recreate Dunkaroos at home with this Funfetti Dunkaroos dip that doesn't require any cooking. All you'll need to do is mix together Funfetti mix, whipped cream, and milk for a creamy concoction. Grab some shortbread cookies for dipping, and you've got a homemade version of a childhood classic.

11. Funfetti Waffles

Why go through all the trouble of baking a cake when you can just make waffles instead? This Funfetti waffles recipe from @plur_kitten is made using Funfetti pancake mix. All you'll need to do is pour the batter into a waffle maker until it's golden brown.

12. Funfetti Birthday Cupcake Cones

Take your cupcakes to the next level by putting them in an ice cream cake cone. TikToker @cassyeungmoney shows you how in this recipe that includes all your regular cake ingredients, but then you pop it into a cone and bake it to look like the frozen treat. No cones on hand? No problem. Try this Yummly recipe for classic Funfetti Birthday Cupcakes from The Stay At Home Chef.

13. Funfetti Cheesecake Bites

Don’t want to make a cake with you Funfetti mix? Add some cream cheese and make these bite-sized desserts you can snack on all night, courtesy of TikToker @littlereasons2smile. For more of a cookie-inspired bite, try this Yummly recipe for Funfetti Shortbread Bites from Cooking Classy — plus, they only need five ingredients.

These recipes are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to using Funfetti mix in creative ways, so don't be afraid to search around for more colorful creations.