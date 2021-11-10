With Thanksgiving coming up, it’s time to start planning your Friendsgiving festivities with a glass of Moira Rose’s fruit wine in hand. While Thanksgiving is typically reserved for family traditions, Friendsgiving is a chance for you and your Schitt’s Creek-loving besties to make some new ones by gathering, eating delicious food, and having tons of fun inspired by the Rose family. If you and your friends are all big fans, you could even switch up the menu with some Friendsgiving food ideas inspired by Schitt’s Creek.

Ever since you and your crew finished watching the Emmy-winning series, you can’t stop quoting the Rose family and laughing at all your favorite jokes. In between all the “Ew, David” moments and iconic Moira Rose lewks, there were plenty of Schitt’s Creek food moments to love.

For instance, who could forget the “fold in the cheese” debacle? It’s one of the most quoted moments from the series and recreated in TikToks all over the FYP. Naturally, for a Schitt’s Creek-inspired Friendsgiving, you definitely need to serve up some cheesy enchiladas. You may also be thinking about what Friendsgiving games you want to play, so having some Herb Ertlinger fruit wine cocktails available is a must.

When you’re waiting for the turkey to cook or after you’ve finished eating, you can also relax and watch some of your favorite Schitt’s Creek episodes before digging into some Rosebud Motel cinnamon bun cookies. There are plenty of ideas, so check out these 10 Friendsgiving food ideas inspired by Schitt’s Creek to help you plan your Turkey Day menu.

01 Cinnamon Bun Cookies TikTok TikToker @thepalatablelife has a whole series where they make cookies inspired by different TV shows and movies. This cinnamon bun cookie recipe is inspired by the cinnamon buns served at the Rosebud Motel in Schitt’s Creek. They’re basically cinnamon rolls baked in a brown butter cookie dough and topped with vanilla icing. Just like the cinnamon buns are an instant hit with the Rose family, these cookies will also be with your friends.

02 Turkey Enchiladas Instead of serving just a turkey, make these turkey enchiladas from TikToker @savingwhizgina. They’re not only a fun twist on the Thanksgiving main dish, but as you know, enchiladas are important to Schitt’s Creek stans. You definitely want to “fold in the cheese” with these.

03 The Rosebud Cocktail TikTok A Friendsgiving feast would not be complete without some themed cocktails. TikToker @blondeandbooozy has this fun Schitt’s Creek-inspired drink called The Rosebud. It’s a mixture of gin, brandy, cranberry juice, grenadine, lemon juice, and egg white. When shaken all together, you get this gorgeous pink drink that looks like a rose from the The Moira's Rose's Garden 4856.

04 Cranberry Meadow Harvest Smoothie Speaking of cranberries, TikToker @taylorlwang has this simple recipe for a cranberry smoothie, which will be perfect for your Friendsgiving menu. Label this the “Meadow Harvest smoothie” from Café Tropical to fit the Schitt’s Creek theme. The best part is this will definitely taste better than whatever Twyla would have made.

05 Frozen Yogurt Bites TikTok You may remember when David ate Alexis’ yogurt that she was saving for after her run. Well, now you can make enough of these frozen yogurt bites that everyone can enjoy them without running out. This recipe comes from TikToker @theres.food.at.home and includes honey, granola, blueberries, and strawberries, but you can add whatever fruit you like. You could even add some cranberries to really fit the Thanksgiving theme.

06 Deep Fried Mozzarella Sticks TikTok Dare your friends try these deep fried mozzarella sticks? Unlike David and Patrick who were hesitant to try the deep fried mozzarella stick platter from Café Tropical, your besties will love this recipe from TikToker @eitan. Since these are made fresh, you won’t even need to scrape off all the freezer burn like Twyla does.

07 Thanksgiving Sliders TikTok Remember when Johnny had to be grill master at his own barbecue making $100 worth of sliders in Season 4? The problem was he didn’t know what he was doing. Well, you will know exactly how to make these Thanksgiving sliders thanks to TikToker @thepalatablelife’s easy-to-follow recipe.

08 Cinnamon Roll Pumpkin Pie Bites The perfect combination of Schitt’s Creek and Thanksgiving foods is this cinnamon roll pumpkin pie bites recipe. It combines both the famed Rosebud Motel cinnamon buns and pumpkin pie that’s become a staple of all Thanksgiving feasts. The recipe from TikToker @southernbite is also super easy to follow and only take 18 to 20 minute to bake.

09 Moira Rose’s Fruit Wine TikTok You cannot have a Schitt’s Creek Friendgsiving without a fruit wine cocktail inspired by Moira Rose’s Herb Ertlinger commercial. This recipe from TikToker @blondeandbooozy is super easy to mix. In fact, it’s easier to make than it is to say Herb Ertlinger fruit wine.