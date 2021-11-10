With Thanksgiving coming up, it’s time to start planning your Friendsgiving festivities with a glass of Moira Rose’s fruit wine in hand. While Thanksgiving is typically reserved for family traditions, Friendsgiving is a chance for you and your Schitt’s Creek-loving besties to make some new ones by gathering, eating delicious food, and having tons of fun inspired by the Rose family. If you and your friends are all big fans, you could even switch up the menu with some Friendsgiving food ideas inspired by Schitt’s Creek.
Ever since you and your crew finished watching the Emmy-winning series, you can’t stop quoting the Rose family and laughing at all your favorite jokes. In between all the “Ew, David” moments and iconic Moira Rose lewks, there were plenty of Schitt’s Creek food moments to love.
For instance, who could forget the “fold in the cheese” debacle? It’s one of the most quoted moments from the series and recreated in TikToks all over the FYP. Naturally, for a Schitt’s Creek-inspired Friendsgiving, you definitely need to serve up some cheesy enchiladas. You may also be thinking about what Friendsgiving games you want to play, so having some Herb Ertlinger fruit wine cocktails available is a must.
When you’re waiting for the turkey to cook or after you’ve finished eating, you can also relax and watch some of your favorite Schitt’s Creek episodes before digging into some Rosebud Motel cinnamon bun cookies. There are plenty of ideas, so check out these 10 Friendsgiving food ideas inspired by Schitt’s Creek to help you plan your Turkey Day menu.