Getting to spend Friendsgiving with your crew is definitely cause for celebration. If you're 21 and up, one way to toast to your friendship is by popping open a bottle of wine or champagne. You may even want to play some fun Friendsgiving drinking games between courses to really get in the spirit of the season.

Whether you’re planning an intimate dinner or feasting in your backyard, your besties coming together will definitely make you want to cheers while catching up. If you plan to hold your Friendsgiving in the backyard, you could play a round or two of beer pong with all the space you have for tables. Setting up a tournament style bracket with teams of two could really take your Friendsgiving to the next level.

Whether you plan on being the beer pong champ or prefer sipping your wine and cheering from the sidelines, participating in a few Friendsgiving drinking games with your favorite people will help everyone catch up ahead of the main event in a more casual setting. It’s not just beer pong, either. There are plenty of drinking games you and your crew can enjoy while you’re waiting for the turkey to finish cooking or as you’re making room for pie. Either way, you have to incorporate some sort of drinking game at your Friendsgiving feast to really make your get-together one to remember. And if you want to stick with water or soda, that's fine as well.

Playing some drinking games really is the best way to let the fun times flow, while making new memories and inside jokes with your mains. You just need to figure out which of these 10 Friendsgiving drinking games to play. Even if these are all new to you, it’s worth a shot trying them out. You never know what will become your new fave holiday tradition.

01 Flip Cup Image Source/Image Source/Getty Images OK, you've most likely seen or played flip cup at least once in your life. This is a great game for groups and teams. Divvy up the group by picking your teams out of a hat, and let the friendly competition flow. On a small table, align equal numbers of cups (red cups, if you want) on each side. They should all be partly filled with your preferred drink. Once the game begins, each side tries to drink as quickly as possible before trying to successfully flip over each cup. First side to finish, wins. If you’ve got tape, you can even map out a grid on your table and try this different version of Flip Cup that TikToker @alexpresley_ plays. In this version, you move the cup for drinking one square at a time with each successful flip to keep it fresh.

02 Drunk Jenga As if Jenga wasn’t already nail-biting enough, it's time to add some liquor into the mix. For Drunk Jenga, there are two ways to play. The first way is to already have your Jenga pieces written on and customized to your liking, so that every time someone pulls, they have to accomplish the task written on the wooden block or drink. The other way to play is to have someone take a sip every time (or every other time) someone else pulls. Naturally, every pull and sip makes pulling a little more difficult.

03 "Drink Every Time..." If you and your friends have inside jokes, phrases, or just happen to reference something specifically all of the time, this game is for you. Let's say, you all say "yas" a lot. Make it a house rule that every time someone says that, everyone has to take a drink. This works well with music lyrics or television shows that repeat phrases, too.

04 Straight Face We all know how hard it is to keep a straight face when something hilariously inappropriate is thrown your way. Get all of your friends to write a couple of seriously funny and random things on slips of paper. In this game, you’ll each read one of the pieces of paper one by one. If you can get through saying whatever is on your paper without cracking a smile, everyone else has to drink. If you can't hold back the giggling, you drink.

05 Quick Questions Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images The objective of this game is to ask someone a series of quick questions on the fly, and they have to give an instant answer. It can be simple questions about each other, like birthdays or majors. When the person answers, they can't hesitate or pause, or else they have to drink. This will surely keep everyone on their toes.

06 Shots Version Of "Duck, Duck Goose" Yes, it is time to take it old school with Duck, Duck, Goose. If you have enough space, have everyone sit in a circle on the floor or in the backyard. Similar to the game you used to play as kids, one person — aka the shot chooser — goes around the circle. Eventually, they’ll tap on someone's head and dart around to get back to their seat. If the person is caught, they have to take a shot, and if they aren't, the chaser takes a shot.

07 "Most Likely To..." Do you think you know how each of your friends would act in any given scenario? Well, with this game, you’ll find out. To play “Most Likely To…,” go around the circle and mention an interaction. For example, "This person is most likely to marry a celebrity." Everyone will then point to the person they think is most likely to do that. Depending on how many people are pointing at you, that's how many sips you have to take from your drink. Hopefully, you're not too predictable.

08 There Are Five Things These Are Five Things is a game that’s very similar to Categories. When it’s your turn, you’ll be asked to list off five things from a certain category. For instance, you may be asked to name five holiday romantic comedies. You’ll then have to respond with your five movies without hesitation. If you stumble at all, you’ll need to drink.

09 Never Have I Evergreen This is a festive version of Never Have I Ever. You’ve most likely played this game or seen people playing it before, but it’s very simple. Each person will go around and say one thing they have never done before, but make it festive. An example is “never have I ever been kissed under the mistletoe.” If someone in your crew has done this, they’ll need to take a sip from their drink.

10 Festive Beer Pong SolStock/E+/Getty Images Beer Pong is probably the most popular drinking game where you toss ping pongs across a table to try and get into your opponents’ cups. If you make it in, they have to take a drink. While it may be the most obvious, you can spice it up for Friendsgiving. Instead of your typical beer, you can put some festive holiday sips like a Christmas IPA inside the cups. For some additional fun, set your cups in a fun Thanksgiving-themed formation instead of the usual pyramid, like a pumpkin pie circle or in an “F” for Friendsgiving. You can also encourage the teams of two to dress up in themed costumes like two turkeys or in festive holiday sweaters, as well as come up with punny team names to match.

Friendsgiving drinking games can be just about any variation of an ordinary game. Ultimately, your group of friends is always something to cheers over.