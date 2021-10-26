There’s not a single special occasion Chandler, Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey, and Phoebe don’t spend together on Friends, and Halloween is no exception. Back in Season 8, the group has a last-minute Halloween party at Monica’s apartment where everybody dresses up in a costume (except for Rachel, who showed up as “a woman who spent a lot of a money on a dress”). Phoebe is Superwoman, Monica is Catwoman, Ross is Spudnik, Chandler is a bunny, and Joey is Chandler — complete with a sweater vest and an impression of the way Chandler stresses the word “be.” If you’re a Friends fan, you’ll want to pair Friends Halloween episode quotes for captions with your costume pics this Oct. 31.

These captions could especially come in handy if you’re participating in a group costume with your besties. You could’ve decided in the group chat that you all want to dress up like different Friends characters and plan to spend the night re-enacting memorable scenes like when Rachel first moves to New York City, Joey and Chandler take care of the chick and the duck, or the crew plays poker. Your party may have lots of themed snacks including mini meatball grinders, Nestlé Tollhouse cookies, and candy. (Just don’t share that candy with your neighbors.)

The only thing you have to do before the fun can begin is gather up some captions for your cute and funny group costume pics. Luckily, these Friends Halloween episodes quotes will definitely make your BFFs giggle on the spookiest night of the year.