25 Friends Halloween Episode Quotes For All Your Group Costume Pics
Ah, Instagram. We meet again.
There’s not a single special occasion Chandler, Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey, and Phoebe don’t spend together on Friends, and Halloween is no exception. Back in Season 8, the group has a last-minute Halloween party at Monica’s apartment where everybody dresses up in a costume (except for Rachel, who showed up as “a woman who spent a lot of a money on a dress”). Phoebe is Superwoman, Monica is Catwoman, Ross is Spudnik, Chandler is a bunny, and Joey is Chandler — complete with a sweater vest and an impression of the way Chandler stresses the word “be.” If you’re a Friends fan, you’ll want to pair Friends Halloween episode quotes for captions with your costume pics this Oct. 31.
These captions could especially come in handy if you’re participating in a group costume with your besties. You could’ve decided in the group chat that you all want to dress up like different Friends characters and plan to spend the night re-enacting memorable scenes like when Rachel first moves to New York City, Joey and Chandler take care of the chick and the duck, or the crew plays poker. Your party may have lots of themed snacks including mini meatball grinders, Nestlé Tollhouse cookies, and candy. (Just don’t share that candy with your neighbors.)
The only thing you have to do before the fun can begin is gather up some captions for your cute and funny group costume pics. Luckily, these Friends Halloween episodes quotes will definitely make your BFFs giggle on the spookiest night of the year.
- “Wow, I don't have the worst costume anymore.” — Chandler
- “Ah, Catwoman. So we meet again.” — Phoebe
- “It was either a pink bunny or no bunny at all.” — Monica
- “Dude, what happened?” — Joey
- “Please tell me you’re not gonna dress up like a dinosaur again.” — Rachel
- “I am stronger. I would destroy you.” — Ross
- “You’d think that would embarrass me, but I’m maxed out.” — Chandler
- “That deserves another piece of candy.” — Rachel
- “I’ll prove it like a theorem.” — Ross
- “Is it fair that all you had to do was put on a cape and I have to give you free stuff?” — Rachel
- “You didn’t dress up either?” — Monica
- “She's not right behind me, is she?” — Joey
- “You’re going further down. Downtown!” — Ross
- “One of them just said that she loved me, so I just gave her everything.” — Rachel
- “You are so in style right now.” — Rachel
- “Halloween is so stupid. Dressing up, pretending to be someone you’re not.” — Joey
- “My hero!” — Mona
- “Chandler’s making his sex face.” — Monica
- “I’m a woman who spent a lot of a money on a dress.” — Rachel
- “Maybe I could meet the guy you're marrying.” — Phoebe
- “Just remember, I'm a minute younger.” — Phoebe
- “You are a very scary witch, and you are a very funny clown.” — Rachel
- “I know it's last minute, but we've decided to have a Halloween party.” — Monica
- “That's not your choice. Happy Halloween!” — Rachel
- “Howdy, doodie.” — Chandler