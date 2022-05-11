If you believe Friday the 13th is nothing but a day of bad luck, ask yourself how that belief originated. Chances are, you probably don’t know why certain superstitions exist, and yet they still have a way of grabbing hold of you and refusing to let go. If you’re willing to overlook the fear-mongering associated with Friday the 13th, you may be pleasantly surprised by what you find. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best Friday the 13th 2022, you might even, dare I say, enjoy yourself.

Believe it or not, Friday the 13th isn’t universally believed to be a day of bad luck. In fact, many people consider it to be a day that celebrates the “Divine Feminine” that exists inside every single one of us. If you’re feeling witchy, you might want to use this day to celebrate magic, beauty, love, and all the things that make this worth living. After all, Friday is the day of the week that’s ruled by Venus — planet of romance and friendship — while the number 13 is connected to femininity and fertility. So, is Friday the 13th *really* a day of misfortune? Well, it depends on who you ask, and if you ask me, you have nothing to worry about.

No matter how you slice it, this upcoming Friday the 13th is a particularly powerful one. On May 13, 2022, the moon will be moving through balanced and beautiful Libra, guiding you toward harmony and relationship-building. However, the moon will also be closing in on a highly transformative lunar eclipse in deadly and dramatic Scorpio, encouraging you to make some major changes to your life. And with the help of Friday the 13th, you might just start making these alterations before the big finale.

Here’s why the following zodiac signs should celebrate this year’s Friday the 13th:

LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images

Aries: You’re Healing Your Relationships In The Most Romantic Way

This upcoming Friday the 13th is all about the people you love and the people who love you in return. Take a moment to appreciate the relationships that support and uphold you, because they’re far too dear to be discounted. Spend time nurturing these relationships with the TLC they deserve, because you know how much you love to be loved.

Taurus: You’re Embracing Your Unique And Irreplaceable Self

This year, you’re not wasting one minute pretending to be anyone other than yourself. And as Friday the 13th takes place, you’re embracing that sentiment more strongly than ever. Spend time appreciating who you are to your core, because it will continue to inspire you to embrace your authenticity without inhibition.

Libra: You’re Tapping Into Your Power And Unleashing It On The World

You may feel emotional during this year’s Friday the 13th, but that’s no reason to panic. After all, your emotions exist on a spectrum and the light feelings can’t exist without the darkness. However, on Friday the 13th, you’re ready to feel every emotional shade in existence. Embrace everything in your heart, because it’s making you feel so alive.

Capricorn: Your Creativity Is Off The Charts, So Express Yourself

During this year’s Friday the 13th, you have every reason to get out there and show the world who you are. You may even feel inspired to explore your creativity and embrace your artistic instincts, because you’ve got so much color at your disposal. Don’t underestimate your unique gifts, because they’re only making the world a more beautiful place.