For These 4 Zodiac Signs, Friday The 13th Will Live Up To Its Dark Reputation

If you’re a superstitious person, the mere mention of Friday the 13th probably sends a chill up your spine. When it finally arrives, you might even react by canceling all your plans and hiding under the covers for the rest of the day. Although Friday the 13th has no significance in astrology, there’s something to be said about the way this date holds so much power over the world. Whether you’re bracing yourself for some bad luck or you’re choosing to ignore the negative hype, Friday the 13th 2022 will be the worst for four zodiac signs, but not for the reasons you might think.

Superstitions aside, the upcoming Friday the 13th takes place in the midst of some spicy astrological energy. Mercury will be retrograding through gossipy and misleading Gemini, which could lead to some awkward conversations and confusion interactions. Although it might be tempting to spill your heart out, remember that opening a can of worms is *not* always worth it. Friday the 13th will also take place during eclipse season, which is always an intense and dramatic experience. On May 16, a blood moon lunar eclipse will rise in tantalizing and obsessive Scorpio, which could shine a light on some dark and twisted fantasies. Although this lunation may be days away, you’ll still feel the heat of its passion creating a storm on Friday the 13th.

If May 13 arrives and everything starts to immediately go wrong, that doesn’t necessarily mean it has anything to do with the infamous ~holiday~. After all, there’s a lot of challenging astrology going around, which could easily turn up the drama no matter what day it is. However, if you’re looking for something to blame your problems on, Friday the 13th is always a good scapegoat.

Here’s why the following zodiac signs should probably keep their fingers crossed during the upcoming Friday the 13th, just in case:

Masha Raymers/Moment/Getty Images

Gemini: You’re Currently The Target Of Mercury Retrograde’s Hijinks

During this upcoming Friday the 13th, you may feel somewhat off and it’s all thanks to Mercury retrograde. Because Mercury is your ruling planet, this retrograde has a tendency to throw you off track and turn your life upside-down. Luckily, it’s nothing you can’t handle and most of the time, you love the way drama makes things more interesting.

Leo: There May Be Something Holding Your Relationships Back

On Friday the 13th, you may feel the weight of your responsibilities, especially as they pertain to your relationships. If your expectations are not being met, it may be time to take a step back from it all before you say or do something you don’t really mean. Evaluate the situation when you’ve cooled off, because you don’t want to make major decisions in the heat of the moment.

Aquarius: You’re Feeling The Overwhelming Pressure To Succeed

You’ve got a *lot* on your shoulders, and when Friday the 13th takes place, you may be closing in on your breaking point. Instead of freaking out when the going gets tough, remember that you’ve been through much worse and you survived it with grace. Chances are, you’re blowing the situation out of proportion, because it’s gonna take a lot more than Friday the 13th to defeat you.

Scorpio: You’re On The Verge Of A *Major* Transformation

During this year’s Friday the 13th, you may feel like you’re inching closer and closer to a climactic event in your life. After all, it takes place just days before a potentially life-changing lunar eclipse in Scorpio rocks your world. Right now, there’s nothing to do but let the chips fall where they may. Trust that the universe has got your back, because it does. And now, your destiny is calling.