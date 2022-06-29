If you haven’t already had your first backyard BBQ of the summer, Fourth of July weekend is the time to do it. For July 4, having a full spread of red, white, and blue treats that are just as Insta-worthy as they are delicious is key. Of course, you need a good mix of both sweet and savory dishes to serve at your festivities as well, and there’s no better place to look for inspiration on what to make than the Fourth of July recipes from TikTok.

TikTok really is like the modern day cookbook, where you can find a variety of recipes with just a simple search. While you could always scroll through your FYP to try to find the right dishes to make, we’ve done the work for you and assembled these 12 Fourth of July recipes to try. Whether you’ve been assigned to bring a dessert, a side, or even a main dish to your Fourth of July picnic party, you’ll be able to find something that catches your foodie eye among this list. There are even a few Fourth of July cocktail ideas if you’re really looking to “party in the U.S.A.”

So, now that the menu’s taken care of, all that’s left is to find the cutest red, white, and blue OOTD and perfect spot to watch the firework.

01 Flag Bean Dip TikTok This layered bean dip from TikToker @bestfriendsforfrosting is not only the perfect dish to bring to a Fourth of July potluck, but it’s also right on theme. By topping off your white cheese with black olives and tomatoes, you can create an adorable American flag design. It’s almost too cute to eat.

02 Fourth Of July Rice Krispie Treats For a super simple Fourth of July dessert, try this patriotic Rice Krispie treat recipe from TikToker @crazyforcrust. As @crazyforcrust says in the video, one way to make Fourth of July Rice Krispie treats is to layer red, white, and blue Rise Krispies. However, that takes too much time. Instead, you can make just as Insta-worthy treats using patriotic sprinkles ($10, Fancy Sprinkles) and M&Ms.

03 Star-Spangled Sangria This Star-Spangled Sangria recipe from @macy.blackwell is super easy to make, so wine not try it? All you need for your Fourth of July cocktail to do is add strawberries, blueberries, and apples cut into star shapes into a pitcher with your choice of white sparkling wine.

04 Red, White, and Blue Strawberries TikTok This Fourth of July dessert idea from TikToker @ywmfamily is berry good and simple. All you need to do is dip your strawberries in some marshmallow fluff and cover the bottom with blue sprinkles. It gives you the red, white, and blue treat you need for the occasion. You could also try dipping your strawberries in white chocolate if that’s more your style.

05 Fruit Skewers As TikToker @bestfriendsforfrosting says, “Skewers aren’t just for barbecuing.” You can also use your skewers to make these Fourth of July fruit skewers. Use some star-shaped cookie cutters ($2, Michaels) to make stars out of watermelon and place them on your stick with blueberries. Of course, you can also use other red, white, and blue fruit as well like strawberries, blackberries, and bananas.

06 Corndog Bites If you don’t have a grill, you can make these corndog bites in your oven. According to TikToker @macy.blackwell, all you need to do is place cut up hot dogs and corn muffin mix in your muffin pan and bake for about 10 minutes. Serve with your fave dipping sauce.

07 Iced Cookies TikTok Raise your hand if you love those frosted sugar cookies that can be found in the bakery of your grocery store. They’re truly the best dessert to bring to any party, but you can also easily make them at home. Just follow TikToker @thehutchoven’s frozen flat method for icing your cookies. By adding your red, white, and blue icing into the same piping bag, you also get this cool tie-dye effect that makes your cookies extra picture-perfect.

08 Fourth Of July Jell-O Shots Red, white, and blue Jell-O shots may be a Fourth of July tradition among your friends. If that’s the case, you’ll want this recipe from TikToker @vektorvodka. Just make sure you refrigerate after adding each layer so the colors don’t blend together. You can also just use water instead of vodka for a non-alcoholic version everyone can enjoy.

09 Mini Cheesecakes These mini cheesecakes from TikToker @matthewinthekitchen are a great Fourth of July dessert idea for a potluck party. Your guests can easily just grab a mini cheesecake for themselves that’s topped with red and blue fruit like strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries.

10 Spiral Hot Dogs TikTok A unique way to serve your Fourth of July hot dogs is by making them spiral hot dogs. This idea from TikToker @erekasfood not only makes your hot dogs more Insta-worthy but the spiral also allows you to really add in some toppings to every nook and cranny. This gives your dogs extra flavor and prevents your toppings from spilling over.

11 Cornbread Every good barbecue needs some cornbread. If you’re looking for a super delicious cornbread recipe, this one from TikToker @cookingwithkryskrys747 is it. By adding a few extra ingredients to your cornbread mix, you can have extra moist and wonderful cornbread to serve.