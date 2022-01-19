As Valentine’s Day approaches, some couples are getting ready for the big day by planning cute dates or weekend trips out of town. However, if you’re newly single, the holiday all about love may seem like it’s coming at the worst time. You can’t even go to stores without seeing heart-shaped candy and adorable punny sayings like, “I love you berry much.” Don’t let cupid’s arrow get you down, though, because you could get paid $1,100 to listen to breakup songs for 24 hours with FinanceBuzz’s DJ of Heartache side hustle.

That’s right, FinanceBuzz is looking for anyone who has had a recent breakup and wants to work through their heartache by listening to breakup songs for a whole day. The DJ of Heartache will be tasked with listening to some of the most iconic heartbreak songs and categorizing them into five playlists based on every breakup phase. The phases are the same as the five stages of grief, which include denial, anger, relapse, depression, and acceptance. Hopefully, through this process, you’ll be able to mend your broken heart and move on with some extra cash in your bank account to truly treat yourself. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, here’s how to apply to FinanceBuzz’s DJ of Heartache side hustle.

SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images

The first big requirement is that you must be newly single or still dealing with a breakup. That includes anyone who is working on fixing their broken heart or just now walking away from a relationship. Even if you broke up months ago, as long as you’re still dealing with the sadness, you’re eligible. You’ll also need to be at least 18 years old and live in the U.S. If that’s you, you’ll need to fill out the application before the deadline on Jan. 31 at midnight ET.

The winner will be contacted on Feb. 2 and you’ll have from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6 to listen to all the breakup songs. That way, you’ll hopefully be healed and ready to party with your besties on Feb. 14, and won’t feel like such a Valentine’s Day Scrooge. Some of the questions you’ll need to answer on the application include what is your favorite breakup song and why you’d be the best DJ for the job.

If you’ve ever created a Spotify playlist for your friend going through a breakup or are the go-to DJ at party because of your great taste, you’ll be perfect for this opportunity. Also, breakups aren’t only difficult on your heart, but your wallet as well. Having to split up things you shared like a Netflix account, paying for your own groceries now, and even moving to a new apartment can get expensive AF. This DJ of Heartache experience is meant to help cover the costs of your recent split.

RgStudio/E+/Getty Images

In fact, FinanceBuzz has estimated that it costs “someone at least $1,100 to get back on their feet after a break up,” so this money will definitely help you. Once you complete your assignment of putting all the breakup songs into their respective playlist, you’ll be given your $1,100 to move on. Even if you don’t get picked, it may be a fun challenge to create five different Spotify playlists for every breakup phase on your own so you can listen to it whenever you need it. So, cue up the Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, because sad girl winter is officially here.