With all the heart-shaped candy and red decor everywhere, it’s a total giveaway that February is here. While this may be the shortest month of the year, it’s one that’s full of love and exciting plans like the Super Bowl, the Olympics, Lunar New Year, and Black History Month. That makes having some February captions and quotes ready to go for all your Insta-worthy moments that much more important.

It’s the season of love and Aquarius, so it’s the perfect time to listen to Taylor Swift, watch your fave rom-com, and follow your heart wherever it leads you. That could mean planning the ultimate Galentine’s Day getaway with your BFFs where you enjoy waffles and exchange gifts just like Leslie Knope would. You and your partner may also have cute date night plans for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, so you’ll want to have just a few February captions on hand for all your Valentine’s Day couple selfies and matching OOTD snaps. The weather outside is also still as cold as ever, so you never know when an expected snow day will pop up. Having these 35 February quotes will make posting your winter day photo dump of catching snowflakes even easier.

Let’s not forget that this year Feb. 1 also marks the start of the Lunar New Year and Black History Month, so the celebrations have truly begun. Whether you’re just trying to stay warm with a movie night in with your besties or partying it up in your best dress, documenting your month on the ‘Gram will make those special moments last longer.

fotostorm/E+/Getty Images