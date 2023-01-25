@DeuxMoi is basically like a real-life Gossip Girl, because she keeps tabs on all the public celebrity sightings across the globe via Instagram stories. Her loyal followers (or informants) send in tips to alert her of any A-lister activity, which she then shares to her page, often revealing exclusive tea like a new famous couple stepping out for date night. Celeb run-ins tend to come about by coincidence in major cities, especially in cozy New York City restaurants. We combed through DeuxMoi’s archives to find the most celeb-loved restaurants in NYC to try for a romantic dinner date this winter.

It’s one thing to discover a major celeb is sitting just a few tables away from you, but what if you could taste the same pasta they order on repeat? A lot of the stars frequent the same hot spots around Manhattan at dinner time, so if you visit one of these restaurants, keep a lookout for someone that looks familiar. The chances are high that you’ll see a VIP, but the menu and ambience at these celeb-inspired spots should make you feel like one yourself, with upscale dishes across Italian, French, or Japanese cuisines. Dine in the footsteps of icons like Taylor Swift and Beyonce with these DeuxMoi restaurant recommendations in NYC.

American Bar, West Village @theviplist According to DeuxMoi, celebs from Bella Hadid, John Mayer, and Hillary Clinton love American Bar in the West Village for its upscale versions of American classics. “American Bar is basically the kids menu at a restaurant if it went to boarding school in Switzerland and has an eight-figure trust fund,” was how @theviplist put it on TikTok. Imagine pigs in a blanket, juicy steak filets, and a mountainous ice cream sundae.

Carbone, Greenwich Village @whosthatgrlitsjesss Carbone is one of the most exclusive restaurants in NYC, and it requires a reservation months in advance. It’s the ideal meal for a special occasion, but is casually frequented by A-listers like Rihanna or the Kar-Jenners. @whosthatgrlitsjesss posted a mini vlog of her visit, complete with espresso martinis, tortellini al ragu, spicy rigatoni in vodka sauce, and old-school Italian ambience.

Via Carota, West Village @justjoshinya_ @justjoshinya_ shared their visit to this West Village Italian trattoria on TikTok, saying, “DuexMoi made me do it.” In the video, they dined on delicious plates of elevated classics, like parmesan-topped chickpea fritters, dreamy Cacio e Pepe, Tonnarelli pasta, olive oil cake, and tiramisu.

ABC Cocina, Union Square @sabrinaechow ABC Cocina, where Reese Witherspoon and Zoë Kravitz were once spotted lunching, is another DeuxMoi favorite. TikToker @sabrinaechow loved the mushroom pizza and peekytoe crab toast.

Bar Pitti, West Village @taniaxo98 Bar Pitti is another popular celeb-sighting restaurant in the West Village, and has a down-to-earth, bistro feel. You’ll recognize it for its emerald green awning and chalkboard specials as seen in @taniaxo98’s TikTok, offering gnocchi, veal polpettine, pappardelle, truffle spaghetti, and more Italian staples. Keep in mind Bar Pitti doesn’t take reservations and is cash-only. Also, it’s Beyoncé-approved.

Pastis, Meatpacking District @thenycritic Pastis is a go-to for fancy French cuisine in the Meatpacking District for high-profile celebs like Anna Wintour, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Prince Harry. @thenycritic showed her spread of oysters, mussels, and steak frites in a TikTok. However, she claimed “the star of the show is the burger,” so consider adding that to your order.

Charlie Bird, South Village @morgan.raum @morgan.raum posted a date night vlog at Charlie Bird in the South Village, which happens to be a favorite spot of stars like Drew Barrymore, Jay-Z, and Jessica Seinfeld. Charlie Bird’s ambience is hip, with Italian influences, serving a range of dishes featuring Long Island seafood, savory pasta, and roasted chicken.

Le Crocodile, Williamsburg, Brooklyn @thenycritic Check out Le Crodile in Brooklyn for A-list approved French cuisine, which has served celebs like Jennifer Lawrence and Emily Ratajkowski. The dim ambience is ideal for a romantic date over oysters, tartar, and roasted duck, as posted by @thenycritic.

Gemma, The Bowery Hotel @amandaschweizer @amandaschweizer stopped at Gemma in the Bowery Hotel in NoHo to see what all the hype is about, considering celebs including Aubrey Plaza, Selena Gomez, and Dakota Johnson have been spotted dining there. It’s a rustic Italian trattoria, serving dishes like seafood risotto, grilled Branzino, NY strip steak, and mouthwatering gourmet pizza.