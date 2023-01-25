@DeuxMoi is basically like a real-life Gossip Girl, because she keeps tabs on all the public celebrity sightings across the globe via Instagram stories. Her loyal followers (or informants) send in tips to alert her of any A-lister activity, which she then shares to her page, often revealing exclusive tea like a new famous couple stepping out for date night. Celeb run-ins tend to come about by coincidence in major cities, especially in cozy New York City restaurants. We combed through DeuxMoi’s archives to find the most celeb-loved restaurants in NYC to try for a romantic dinner date this winter.
It’s one thing to discover a major celeb is sitting just a few tables away from you, but what if you could taste the same pasta they order on repeat? A lot of the stars frequent the same hot spots around Manhattan at dinner time, so if you visit one of these restaurants, keep a lookout for someone that looks familiar. The chances are high that you’ll see a VIP, but the menu and ambience at these celeb-inspired spots should make you feel like one yourself, with upscale dishes across Italian, French, or Japanese cuisines. Dine in the footsteps of icons like Taylor Swift and Beyonce with these DeuxMoi restaurant recommendations in NYC.