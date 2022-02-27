These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have A Powerful Week, Thanks To Pisces Season

You’ve heard all the hype surrounding Jupiter in Pisces, and this week, you’re about to understand why. Ever since Jupiter — planet of expansion and adventure — entered Pisces at the tail end of 2021, it’s been bringing you blessings on blessings. After all, Pisces is traditionally ruled by Jupiter, which means Jupiter is feeling more alive than ever as it moves through its home zodiac sign. However, some of us are enjoying it more than others, because February 28, 2022 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

This week kicks with a spiritual and healing new moon in Pisces on March 2. This new moon will encourage you to dive into your dreamworld, embrace introspection, and let go of all the clutter and negativity in your energy space. Give yourself a change to actually *feel* your feelings, because this new moon wants you to let it all out surrender to the ebb and flow of this next journey.

However, by March 3, the energy could become a lot darker and more intense. As romantic Venus and passionate Mars join forces with transformative Pluto, it will encourage you to search for emotional depth in your relationships. It will also increase your desire to assert dominance over a situation, so remember to be aware of what’s not in your control. Embrace passion, but learn where to draw healthy boundaries that protect you.

Once the Pisces sun joins forces with Jupiter on March 5, you’ll get a boost of positive energy and abundance. You may feel more confident, joyful, and artistic as you harness the beauty of your imagination and embrace all the love this life has to offer.

If your sun or ascendant happens to be in a water sign, here’s why you’re about to have such an awesome week:

Cancer: You’re About To Have An Experience You’ll Never Forget

This week, you’re feeling more adventurous than ever. As a new moon in Pisces rushes through your ninth house of knowledge and spiritual expansion, you’re being pulled into the great unknown. Follow your instinct to search high and low for the answers you’re searching for. However, the more you learn, the more that new questions begin to arise. And once Venus and Mars join forces with Pluto in your seventh house of partnerships on March 3, trailblazing information in your relationships may come to light. Face the truth, once and for all.

Scorpio: You’re Feeling Creative And Your Love Life Is Sparkling

If you’ve been feeling bored and disconnected from the excitement of life, this week could change that. In fact, you could feel a boost of creativity, love, and self-expression once the new moon in Pisces plants a seed in your fifth house of fun and pleasure. Let this new moon reconnect you with your inner child and inspire you to do things that make you feel *alive*. However, once Venus and Mars join forces with Pluto in your third house of communication, some challenging topics may arise amongst your friends and colleagues. Embrace the tension, because it’s showing you how to get to the bottom of things.

Pisces: You’re Feeling Confident, Courageous, And Larger Than Life

This is your week, Pisces. It begins with a new moon in your first house of the self; a new moon that will align your inner self with your outer self. Make a decision that feels right in every way, because you know what’s best for you at this time. And once the sun joins forces with Jupiter in Pisces, you’ll experience a boost of confidence and courage, so embrace the fact that something *big* is about to happen. However, once Venus and Mars join forces with Pluto in your 11th house of community, you could feel a lot of pressure to conform to other people’s expectations. Instead, show others how to rebel against the status quo.