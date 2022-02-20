Lay back, close your eyes, and enter a fantasy realm, because it’s officially Pisces season. With the sun moving through this sensitive and enchanting water sign, you’re feeling more fluid and free-flowing; more open to external energies. As the veil between this world and the next becomes thinner, it’s important that you make protection a priority. However, if you open your heart to love, healing, and forgiveness during Pisces season, it could elevate your spiritual vibration beyond belief. Embrace it, because your February 21, 2022 weekly horoscope is encouraging you to simply “be”. Every feeling you’ve been searching for already exists within you.

You’re feeling guided and motivated by your dreams this week. On Feb. 23, ambitious Mars will show you how to embrace a different kind of success as it forms a sextile with boundless Neptune. Instead of leading with your ego, lead with your heart. There’s plenty of room for everyone on the finish line, and instead of trying to prove you’re the best, let love be the ultimate goal. History might remember winners, but your legacy depends how you change the world for the better.

By Feb. 24, your relationships will feel nurtured and inspired as romantic Venus forms a sextile with imaginative Neptune. This will result in a highly creative and open-hearted source of energy, encouraging you to tap into what makes live worth living. In the end, it’s the people you care about and the dreams that keep you up at night that keep you going. Focus on what truly matters and uplifts your spirit, because life is filled with simple pleasures to enjoy.

However, by the end of the week, your dreamy reverie may feel interrupted by a few curveballs. Toward the end of Feb. 24, mental Mercury will square off with erratic Uranus, which could lead to a few unexpected slip ups during conversations. Important information may be leaked, resulting in the disintegration of what you thought you knew. As long as you can remain flexible and open to a change of plans, there’s nothing to worry about. In fact, it could show you how resourceful you are.

Here’s what to expect, according to your sun and/or ascendant:

Aries

You’re entering a space of release and renewal. Give yourself the time, patience, and rest needed to process all the emotions flowing through you. You’ve been carrying so much and it’s time to unpack; to let it all down and unwind from the weight. You’re in a space in your career where you’ve done all you can, so let your work marinate for a while. Patience is key as you wait for the fish to finally grab hold of your hook.

Taurus

You’re feeling connected with the world and tuned into what your ideal future looks like. Give into your desire to have hope, because that hope is carrying a spark that’s about to set something on fire. Open your arms to those you trust, because you all share the same dream. Instead of controlling the flow of your connections, let yourself stumble upon unexpected gems and wander beyond your typical boundaries.

Gemini

You’re feeling inspired to show off a little. After all, you’ve worked so hard to tap into what makes you feel alive and tapped into your spiritual purpose. Now, you’re ready to show the world exactly who you are and to pursue the goals that align with your sense of self. However, in order to let go of your fear of being judged, you might need to accept that you can’t make everyone love you, but you can make damn sure that you love yourself.

Cancer

You’ve worked hard to let go of the past and to focus on the present. You’ve embraced losses, but also gains in the process that have encouraged you to keep moving forward. Now, it’s time to explore. Embrace the idea that everything you thought you knew can look different in a new light. As you take the next step in your relationships, you’re learning that you can’t control what the future looks like, but you can have faith in it anyway.

Leo

You’re entering a period of transformation. However, transformation is often more beautiful than it sounds (at least at first). You may be grappling with the fact that something will have to come to an end, presenting you with a decision to make. Let go of what feels cumbersome and unsatisfactory and embrace something new. Take things one step at a time, because you don’t need to make this decision all at once, but a gradual evolution.

Virgo

Instead of focusing so much on yourself, you’re feeling more inclined to strengthen your partnerships. You are as strong as your counterparts, and if support is lacking, it’s time to nurture it back to its highest level of harmony and mutual respect. Tap into what draws you to the ones you love and let that guide you back to your heart. Embrace free-flowing connections that remind you how loved you are and how much love you have to give.

Libra

You’re feeling connected with your overall health and physical wellbeing this month. You may feel inspired to start implementing regimens and routines that allow you space for rest and rejuvenation. As you become better at resting, your energy becomes more meaningful to you. Share it in a way that returns to you. Improving your personal space will make you feel whole, because you deserve a warm nest to return to.

Scorpio

The world is starting to feel more playful and inviting, so embrace your desire to have fun. Your creative instincts are sparkling, so use that electricity in a way that helps you express yourself. Heal through art and let the colorful result be a testament to your healing that reminds you of what you’re capable of. Talk about what inspires you. Research things that titillate your imagination. Befriend people who inspire you to take it a step further.

Sagittarius

You’re feeling ready to hang up your coat, light a fire, and play some music. You’ve explored, you’ve socialized, and you’ve concocted some fresh ideas. Now, you’re ready to let your new findings soak into your imagination as you return to your safe haven for a little while. Your inner compass is guiding you in the direction of home. Feel the earth beneath your feet. Feel the way you’re anchored where you stand. You’re protected and supported.

Capricorn

Your mind is buzzing with electricity so fast that you can barely keep up with your thoughts. If your brain wants to race, let it race, but give it a destination to run toward. Focus on building ideas and sharing with others. Let communication stretch the boundaries of your imagination. You’re tapping into the ideas that align with your highest self, and if you add some fuel to the fire, you’ll have a lightning bolt on your hands.

Aquarius

You’ve had a profound moment of reflection that has reconstructed your understanding of who you are. And with a refreshed sense of identity, you’re building the level of stability you require in order to support the person you’re becoming. Set financial goals, surround yourself with luxury, and reconnect with your inner peace. You’re healing through a sense of comfort and support, so work on building the life you want to live in.

Pisces

Pisces season has arrived, bringing you to the beginning of your solar return. This is a powerful time that reminds you who you are and how far you’ve come, instilling within you a confidence that is connected to your higher self. Worry less about what other people think and more about what you think about others. Chances are, you’re feeling a lot of love for your community and even more willing to share the abundance with others.