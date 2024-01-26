With the new year fully underway, adopting a more progressive mindset has been steadily on the rise, thanks to the innovative vibes of Aquarius season. While you may have an unpopular opinion that sparked some spirited conversations last month, the astrology in your February 2024 horoscope could support a more open-minded POV.

However, before the seasons change again, you’ll consider the role you play in society and all the ways you can continue to liberate yourself and others from outdated structures that leave no room for individuality. Time to be a little disruptive.

The Most Important Astrological Dates In February 2024

Feb. 9: Aquarius new moon

Feb. 13: Mars conjunct Pluto in Aquarius

Feb. 18: Sun enters Pisces

Feb. 24: Virgo full moon

The Astrological Overview Of February 2024 Is ~Interesting~

February’s astrology opens with the sun and moon entering the utopian sign of Aquarius on Feb. 9, sparking reformed ideals and refreshed perspectives. As the two luminaries conjoin in this fixed air sign, you’ll feel inclined to question the structures and regulations that exist in society at large.

From this day forward, you’ll be motivated to challenge traditional methods with a more unconventional and refreshed approach... which could be met with some resistance. Since Aquarius is the sign of the sun’s detriment (aka the opposite of the sign of its rulership, Leo), difficulties may arise when it comes to asserting one’s individuality. You may find yourself more concerned with the problems that humans face on a larger scale rather than how you’re independently affected.

By Feb. 13, Mars and Pluto will conjoin in Aquarius, motivating every sign to take revolutionary action. On this day, you may find yourself making sudden decisions that enforce new rules and refreshed outlooks in the world around you. Pushing radicalized ideas to their most extreme limits will be common, which may cause you to feel ostracized from your peers. This transit is beneficial for revamping things that are outdated, but it also has the potential to unveil the worst parts of rebellion.

The sun will shift into the buoyant, idealistic sign of Pisces on Feb. 18, pivoting the collective’s focus toward heightened intuition. During this season, you’ll be more concerned with taking in and finding meaning in your feelings and experiences.

Since Pisces is a mutable water sign, you’ll be feeling more trustworthy and open-minded during this season, which could potentially lead to deception. Make sure that you’re selective about what (or who) you choose to believe in, because your compassion will be at an all-time high.

As the month closes, the Virgo full moon on Feb. 24 will illuminate your desire for rationality and useful information. Use these motivations in productive ways and you’ll find meaningful improvements in your day-to-day.

Below, you’ll find a more detailed breakdown of what each zodiac sign can expect from February’s astrology:

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

The Aquarius new moon on Feb. 9 will offer you new opportunities to socialize and network within your community. Though you’re never afraid to fly solo, this month’s new moon will be an opp for you to network with people who are also independent-minded. During this lunation, you’ll be drawn to people who aren’t afraid to rebel against tradition, allowing you to join forces and fight for causes that you each believe in.

On Feb. 13, Mars, your chart ruler, will meet transformative Pluto in Aquarius, amplifying your stance in your current social circles. On this day, you’ll be more prone to taking impulsive action when it comes to the groups you’re a part of, inspiring your peers into action. This will be a good time to advocate or protest for causes you believe in as a way to channel the action-oriented energy you’ll be feeling.

The sun will shift into idealistic Pisces by Feb. 18, drawing focus to your inner world and spotlighting the dreams and aspirations you’re cultivating in behind closed doors. Though you may not be ready to take action, this season is fortunate for contemplating the concepts that seem out of your reach. You’ve always been adept at pushing new endeavors forward, but allow yourself to rest and reflect this month. There will be plenty of time to initiate new projects once your season begins.

The Virgo full moon on Feb. 24 will illuminate the current state of your routines, habits, and day-to-day activities. During this lunation, you’ll be more concerned with your productivity levels and how efficiently you complete tasks. You may also be more focused on matters regarding your health and overall physical well-being, and this lunation may spotlight any concerns you have about your bodily wellness. If any adjustments need to be made to your diet, this will be the time to make them.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19 - May 21)

The Aquarius new moon brings in new, innovative beginnings in your career field on Feb. 9, inspiring you to express your progressive thoughts and ideas for your workplace. On this day, you may be stepping into a new role or gaining recognition for your current efforts now. You may also be implementing some new, innovative perspectives in your profession that allow for improved systems and structures.

By Feb. 13, action-oriented Mars teams up with Pluto in Aquarius, speeding up any career endeavors you’ve been pursuing. Now, you’ll be more prone to making extreme decisions regarding your public persona that set you apart from your fellow colleagues and competitors. Though you may be blazing new trails on your own, you’ll feel affirmed by the recognition you’re gaining in the workplace now. Challenging the status quo isn’t easy, but you’re blazing a trail that others will eventually follow.

On Feb. 18, the sun shifts into compassionate Pisces, directing your focus to the friendships and connections you intuitively cultivate. This month, you’ll feel more receptive to the thoughts and feelings of those in your community. However, you’ll want to make sure that the company you’re keeping this month influences you positively, since you’ll be feeling more impressionable. Expect your role in your community to be more of a priority now, too, as others look to you for sympathy and guidance.

The Virgo full moon on Feb. 24 illuminates the ways you have let loose and indulge in the pleasures of life. Be sure to make note of the hobbies and endeavors that bring you joy, while considering how you can make room for more of these experiences. Things don’t have to be perfect for you to enjoy yourself, Taurus, so don’t let self-criticism keep you from having a good time.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 22)

The Feb. 9 Aquarius new moon signifies opportunities to broaden your mind and expand your horizons. Taking place in your ninth house, this lunation will inspire you with different perspectives that better allow you to revamp your current belief systems and philosophies. Now, you’ll be encouraged to live life according to your rules, rather than the ones that the world as tried to assert. Try something different, even if you’re not venturing too far away from your everyday routines.

On Feb. 13, Mars and Pluto bond in progressive Aquarius, amplifying your current views and spiritual pursuits. You’ll make spur-of-the-moment decisions that coincide with the personal liberation and independence. You may be traveling to new places, or making some unorthodox choices that contrast your usual habits. This transit may prompt some impulsive decisions that suddenly thrust you into a different lifestyle, so try to pace yourself.

The sun shifts into dreamy Pisces on Feb. 18, illuminating the dreams and visions you have for your career and professional endeavors. As this season unfolds, you’ll focus more on the state of your reputation at work and any future prospects in your field that you’re striving toward. You may also notice increased recognition now as a result of your efforts, allowing putting your compassion and vulnerability on display. Now is not the time to shy away from the spotlight, Gemini. Your ability to bring others together through your work is deserving of recognition.

On Feb. 24, the Virgo full moon illuminates the specifics of your home and family dynamics. On this day, you’ll be more concerned with getting the specifics of your domestic matters sorted out. You could also have important conversations with roommates or relatives about the status of your living situation. If you’ve been wanting to relocate, you may be making progress in your search for an improved environment.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22 - July 20)

On Feb. 9, the Aquarius new moon supports innovative changes in your shared resources and financial obligations. Now, you’ll be encouraged to look at your assets and money matters with a fresh pair of eyes. If you’ve been meaning to pay off any outstanding debts or rework the boundaries between you and another person, now is the time to do so. Your judgment won’t be clouded by emotion, so be sure to put your rational thinking to good use.

As Mars and Pluto team up in Aquarius by Feb. 13, you'll be making extreme changes in your budget and expenses. During this transit, you may reach a sudden turning point regarding your financial affairs. This may lead to you making a significant purchase or settling a hefty debt. You may be more willing to make extreme decisions regarding your investments that require taking big risks, so be sure to consider the repercussions of your buying power.

On Feb. 18, the sun shifts into idealistic Pisces, shifting your focus toward your current values and belief systems. This month, you’ll seek knowledge that enlightens and inspires you through engaging in deep conversations or prioritizing a spiritual practice. You’ll seek out experiences outside your usual routines now, allowing you to soak up new outlooks and lifestyles.

The Virgo full moon on Feb. 24 will make you aware of any important details, ideas, or interests that are worth pursuing. You’ll be more concerned with gathering accurate information that informs any opinions or studies you’re invested in. It’s a fortunate day to research or ask questions about a topic you want to know more about. Engaging in important discussions with friends or neighbors is also more likely around this time.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 20 - Aug. 21)

The Feb. 9 Aquarius new moon offers a new, innovative look at your romantic affairs. As someone who prioritizes showing up authentically in your connections with others, you’ll only be setting your sights on relationships that feel genuine. Not only will it be a day to socialize, but it’s also a chance to cultivate consistent and intentional bonds. Go on a date with someone who captures your interest, even if they aren’t who you’d usually go for. Diversify the company you’ve been keeping.

On Feb. 13, Mars and Pluto induce extreme shifts in the current state of your love life and intimate bonds with others. You may be reaching a boiling point with a romantic partner or making important decisions regarding the status of a relationship. Addressing the rules or systems in place in your relationships will be essential. Are you happy with the guidelines you’ve been following regarding matters of the heart? If not, don’t be afraid to go against the grain.

The sun, your ruling planet, moves into dreamy Pisces by Feb. 18, illuminating the current boundaries and obligations you’re a part of. This month, you’ll focus more on what you can do for others, but with that in mind, you’ll want to ensure you’re not being taken advantage of. You may find yourself more concerned with other people's hardships now, so it’ll be important not to sacrifice your peace for the sake of others.

The details and particulars of your money and resources will be questioned during the Virgo full moon on Feb. 24. If the state of your possessions has been feeling scattered, you’ll be motivated to get them in order. You may be rearranging your closet or crunching numbers for a new financial budget – anything that helps you manage your money more efficiently.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

Your habits and routines will experience some rejuvenation during the Aquarius new moon on Feb. 9. You’re always looking for new, innovative ways to be productive, so you’ll gain critical insight that allows you to switch things up. When it comes to your health, you may be switching up your diet or implementing a workout regimen that feels most authentic to you. Following the rules may not be effective now, but instead, try to experiment with how you handle your tasks and obligations.

You’ll reach a significant turning point in your rituals and daily activities as Mars and Pluto bond in innovative Aquarius on Feb. 13. If you’ve struggled to change your practices and tendencies, you’ll make some impactful shifts. Since you’ll be more prone to extremes, remember to pace yourself, Virgo. Creating new systems takes time, and you don’t want to exhaust yourself trying to rush the process.

On Feb. 18, the sun shifts into hopeful Pisces, directing your awareness toward your romantic affairs and connections with others. As this season unfolds, you’ll acknowledge the potential of your intimate relationships. Consider your dreams and aspirations for your love life this month, even if they seem irrational. While you’re one to prioritize rationality, this season will encourage you to trust the process – especially when it comes to your relationships.

The Virgo full moon on Feb. 24 spotlights the facets and particulars of your own sense of self and identity. You’ll direct your focus inward to better understand how you want to improve your abilities. Now isn’t the time to criticize yourself but to consider the parts of yourself you want to develop. Direct your productivity toward what matters most to you.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

You’ll explore new creative passions and romantic pursuits at the beginning of the month during the Feb. 9 Aquarius new moon. Now is a great time to try out a new dating method or approach how you express your artistic gifts in new, innovative ways. This time will be all about centering what brings you joy, but only in the way that makes the most sense to you. If you socialize, it will likely be on your own terms and only with those who don’t restrict your self-expression.

By Feb. 13, Mars and Pluto meet in Aquarius, drastically changing how you indulge in the pleasures of life. You may be experimenting with a different kind of fun now or engaging in an intense love affair. Be mindful of making rash decisions regarding any new romances, as this cosmic energy will cause you to be more impulsive.

The sun moves into idealistic Pisces on Feb. 18, illuminating the state of your current habits, regimens, and rituals. As Pisces season unfolds, you’ll consider your hopes and desires for your daily routines. If you’ve been wanting to rework your practices, now is the time to invite some flexibility into your life. This isn’t the time to put yourself on a strict schedule, but instead, allow yourself and your body to get plenty of rest. Sometimes, productivity looks like giving yourself a little freedom rather than trying to stick to a strict routine.

The Virgo full moon on Feb. 24 illuminates the innermost parts of your psyche. What plans or ideas are you currently mulling over? This full moon is bound to prompt introspection, and it may also cause you to be hyper-critical of your current fixations. Try approaching your subconscious thoughts with a curious mind rather than a judgmental one.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

The month begins with a shift as the new moon rests in Aquarius on Feb. 9, encouraging you to change your current home life. You may be redecorating or experimenting with a different system within your household. If you’ve needed some refreshing ideas regarding how you maintain your living environment, expect this lunation to inspire some renewed decisions. How can you make your environment more inclusive and accommodating for your own needs?

By Feb. 13, Mars, your chart ruler, connects with Pluto in Aquarius, amplifying the changes you’re implementing in your home and private world. You may be pushing for adjustments that allow plenty of space behind closed doors by relocating or setting stronger boundaries between you and a roommate. Though you may not feel incredibly social, you’ll make progressive decisions regarding your living situation.

The sun shifts into aspirational Pisces by Feb. 18, illuminating your ideals for your creative pursuits and passions. During this season, you’ll take up hobbies or interests that allow you to channel your artistic side without too much judgment or criticism. Now isn’t the time to limit yourself, especially when it comes to self-expression. You may go on more dates this month or attend concerts and parties. This transit is about enjoying yourself, so go have fun!

You’ll be taking a closer look at your friendships and alliances during the Virgo full moon on Feb. 24. You may be made aware of some useful information regarding the social circles you exist in. You may also advise someone in need or help them solve a problem. You’ll be more inclined to roll up your sleeves and care for your community through acts of service during this time.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19)

During the Aquarius new moon on Feb. 9, you’ll embrace unique concepts and ideas that encourage you to break rules. You’ll go to great lengths to test the boundaries of your own mind. It’s a fortunate day for engaging in open discussions and questioning how you’ve been conditioned to think. Pick up new study materials or explore any recent hot takes you’ve been mulling over – anything that challenges your usual way of thinking.

Mars and Pluto link up in innovative Aquarius on Feb. 13, speeding up your thoughts and communicative abilities. You’ll want to engage in conversations that stir the pot and get other people thinking. Just be mindful of how you express yourself because you’ll be more prone to ruffling feathers. Try to channel this energy toward independent studies, if you can, since you may not feel understood by your peers right now.

On Feb. 18, the sun shifts into dreamy Pisces, illuminating the current state of your home and private world. During this season, you’ll focus more on your dreams and ideals for your living environment. Take the time to consider what you want your household to look like – it may not be as unrealistic as it seems. You may not be as socially active this season, but you will get closer to any relatives or roommates in your immediate environment.

You’ll be absorbing useful information your career and professional pursuits provide on Feb. 24 during the Virgo full moon. Now, you’ll be focusing on the ways you can be the most productive in the work that you’re known for. You may also find yourself changing careers now or learning more about the specifics of your current job title. Regardless, this time will be beneficial for any sort of productive action you want to take in the workplace.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 19 - Jan. 20)

The Aquarius new moon on Feb. 9 progressively renews your current finances and resources. You may be implementing a different perspective or method when it comes to how you manage your money. You may be securing a new purchase or reconsidering the boundaries you abide by when exercising your time, energy, and assets. Consider how you can revamp this area of your life. Have you been doing things a little too by the book? Remember that you can use what you have however you please, even if it’s unconventional.

Mars and Pluto unite in progressive Aquarius on Feb. 13, speeding up your spending habits. You may invest in something significant or receive a major settlement or payment during this time. You’ll want to use your resources in impactful ways now, which may cause you to make quick decisions with your money. Before you make a big purchase, consider whether or not it makes sense in the long run. If you’re unsure, there’s no rush – give yourself more time to think things over.

Pisces season begins when the sun enters the intuitive water sign on Feb. 18, illuminating your thoughts, opinions, and ideas. Typically, you prioritize practicality, but this season, you’ll be more compelled to think a little bigger. Use your imagination this month, Capricorn. Visualizing any plans or concepts you’ve been thinking over will be easier than usual.

The Virgo full moon on Feb. 24 sheds light on the specifics of your beliefs and spiritual practices. You’ll want to discuss your views and outlooks with others or offer advice to those needing some insight. It’s a fortunate time for studying something that requires close attention to detail since you’ll be able to absorb information more effectively now. Feel free to do plenty of research and ask questions — enlightenment will be your primary focus.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 19)

At the start of the month, the Aquarius new moon on Feb. 9 is helping renew your identity and sense of being. On this day, you’ll be focused on the unique parts of yourself that don’t get enough credit. You may also initiate a new solo pursuit or endeavor that aligns with your authentic expression. This time’s all about you, which in turn will illuminate the thoughts and opinions you currently harbor. How can you better honor the things you stand for and believe in?

Mars and Pluto meet in Aquarius on Feb. 13, amplifying your personal ambition and drive. Now, you’ll want to blaze your own trail through the use of your own intellectual power, but you may feel more prone to extreme expressions of your opinions. Be mindful of engaging in debates with others that don’t serve a purpose since you’re likely to rouse things up to blow off some mental steam.

The sun’s transition into Pisces on Feb. 18 illuminates the current state of your money, resources, and values. As this season unfolds, you’ll be acknowledging the ideals you have for your income and assets. Allow yourself to dream big this month, even if your finances don’t look how you envisioned yet. Consider how you can make the most of what you have now – gratitude is often the first step in attracting more.

You’ll focus your efforts on the shared resources and assets you possess during the Virgo full moon on Feb. 24. You’re working out the particulars of your assets and financial obligations during this transit. Now is a fortunate time for going over debts you owe or organizing a more helpful way of saving money. You’ll want to prepare more for your future, and the logical energy of this full moon will allow you to get things in order efficiently.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 20 - March 20)

The Aquarius new moon on Feb. 9 brings innovation and different perspectives to your subconscious habits and tendencies. You’ll consider the practices and rituals you engage in behind closed doors. You may not be feeling incredibly social, but it’s a fortunate time for clearing your head and starting on a fresh note mentally. Now is an excellent time to experiment with different mental health practices or regimens. You’ll benefit more by going off the grid and focusing on your current state of mind. The rest of the world can wait.

Mars and Pluto link up in progressive Aquarius on Feb. 13, amplifying the ways you retreat and recover in private. You may be going to great lengths to isolate, making it an ideal day to spend time alone. The thoughts and ideas you have now will motivate you to look at your mental health through a different lens, prompting some big mental breakthroughs. If you’ve been stuck in a loop of negative self-talk, you may reach a significant turning point. Be mindful of what you tell yourself during this transit because it can completely liberate or limit you.

Pisces season begins on Feb. 18, shifting focus to how you currently express yourself. When did you last spend a little extra time on your dreams and visions? You often find yourself prioritizing the needs of others, but this season is all about putting your desires first, Pisces. Regardless of how irrational your ambitions may seem to others, they deserve your undivided attention. Turning dreams into reality is something you’ve always excelled at, and this month, it’ll be easier to actualize the parts of yourself that haven’t been getting enough attention.

The Virgo full moon on Feb. 24 sheds light on your romantic affairs and connections with others. During this full moon, you’ll note specific details and information your relationships offer. Productivity levels will be at an all-time high and you’ll be directing this energy toward other people. You may be assisting a loved one or having meaningful conversations with a partner about the relationship. Though it’ll be easy to see the imperfections of a relationship now, try not to become overly consumed with your partner’s shortcomings.