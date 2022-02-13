These 4 Zodiac Signs Have No Reason To Panic During February's Full Moon

Every 28 days, a full moon reveals a deeper truth about your life. As it hovers over you, glowing in the night sky, you can’t help but feel its pull on your spirit. The intense energy that surrounds this magical moment makes everything feel more alive, but it also raises the stakes, increases the tension, and pulls you toward a climactic breaking point. As it shows you something you weren’t aware of before, a full moon causes a domino effect of change. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the February 2022 full Snow Moon the least — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — then you probably won’t be at the center of its drama.

Taking place on Feb. 16 at 11:56 a.m. ET, the next full moon will take place in passionate, romantic, and creative Leo. This full moon is encouraging you to tap into your talents and your desires, reaffirming what it is you want. Everyone knows Leo loves having the spotlight shining on them, and during this full moon, you’re finding a way to put yourself where the world can see you.

However, the pressure on this full moon is no joke. Because this full moon is involved in a grand cross with the North Node in Taurus, you may feel like you’re coming to a fork in the road and you’ve got to go big or go home. Something feels different and you can feel the momentum urging you to do something about it.

But if your sun or ascendant happens to fall under a mutable sign, this full moon might not lead to a groundbreaking turning point in your life. Instead, it will show you something valuable that applies to your journey so far. Here’s what that might be:

Gemini: You’re Rethinking The Way You Exchange Information

This full moon is calling attention to the way you use your voice and the way you study the information you’re given. Taking place in your third house of communication, this full moon is bringing an important conversation to the surface. Pay attention to the way you delineate meaning from the data you’re given (and the way you express it to the rest of the world).

Virgo: You’re Embracing A Deeper Connection With Your Spirituality

You might feel more withdrawn and sensitive during this full moon, but that’s OK. After all, this full moon is lighting up your spiritual 12th house and revealing the emotions, feelings, and dreams that have been lingering in your unconscious mind. Surprising revelations may be underway, but if you’re feeling overwhelmed, it’s only because you’re already doing so much healing.

Sagittarius: You’re Taking A Step Back And Seeing The Big Picture

When you’re focusing closely on one thing, you’re often missing the forest for the trees. During this full moon, you’re being encouraged to consider something for the greater sum of its parts. If you obsess over one flaw or one tiny detail, you’re neglecting to see the way they all come together to form a beautiful pattern. Embrace a deeper meaning than you were expecting.

Pisces: You’re Learning How To Take Better Care Of Yourself

Your physical body is telling you what you need to know about your health, your energy levels, and your productivity. This full moon is shining a light on your sixth house of wellness and routine, showing you how you can commit to rituals that allow you to feel rejuvenated and ready to go. Take care of yourself and discover what you can accomplish with a little more patience and TLC.