This Week Might Be Challenging For 3 Zodiac Signs, But It Leads To So Much Love

This week’s astrological forecast will tune you into the frequency of your heart. Let passion and romance lead the way, because you deserve a life that never fails to feel magical. However, love isn’t always pretty, and sometimes, love is difficult to accept. And if you’re one of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst week of February 14, 2022 — Taurus, Gemini, and Cancer — you’re learning how to embrace what you deserve, because there’s plenty of love to go around.

Either way, this week is bursting with inspiration, and on Feb. 16, Venus and Mars will join forces to create a cocktail of cosmic energy that’s irresistible. Because Venus is the planet of love and Mars is the planet of desire, you may feel a need for something that’s so intense, it leaves you ravenous for more. Embrace this desire because it’s driving you toward something beautiful. Follow your heart and let the universe take care of the rest.

As if that wasn’t enough to make this week unforgettable, a full moon in Leo will rise on Feb. 16 at 11:56 a.m. ET. This full moon is rife with creative energy, making it the perfect full moon to manifest the life you want. Your creativity is included in every move you make and you’re capable of bringing whatever you desire into existence. Let this full moon encourage you to go for the goal with everything you have.

The sun enters Pisces on Feb. 18, leaving you with a cliffhanger as the week comes to an end. This mutable water sign is the last sign in the zodiac wheel, making Pisces season a time to release yourself from the past and close a chapter. If you’re a Taurus, Gemini, or Cancer, here’s why it could feel bittersweet:

Masha Raymers/Moment/Getty Images

Taurus: Your Heart Is Letting You Know Exactly What You Need

This week, you’re centering in on your personal life and what you need in order to feel safe, protected, and loved. As the full moon in Leo shines a light on your fourth house of home and family, you’re coming to terms with what feels sharp when it should feel soft. Soothe the discomfort in your life, because you deserve to feel held. If any repressed memories arise, especially when it comes to your early childhood, embrace it. Give yourself space to feel what you need to feel in order to release the pain.

Gemini: You’re Moving On From The Past And Embracing Healing

You’re embracing a whole new understanding of how you invest your energy. Even when all you want to do is give something your all, remember that you can’t pour from an empty cup. As Venus and Mars join forces in your eighth house of transformation, you’re feeling pulled toward a deeper form of intimacy and commitment. However, in order to embrace vulnerability, you need to have boundaries. And by setting those boundaries, you’re making it clear that you’re not wasting your precious energy on anything less than what you deserve.

Cancer: You’re Connecting With A Much Deeper Form Of Love

Sparks are flying in your relationships, but the passion can be just as volatile as it is enticing. As Venus and Mars join forces in your seventh house of partnerships, you may feel like things are getting more serious with another person. In fact, it may feel like you’re being magnetically drawn toward someone. However, this energy can also feel like a cat-and-mouse game, so remain mindful of how you react to the way you’re being treated. Wanting someone isn’t the same as knowing you don’t have to want them, because you already have them.