Get ready for one of the most beautiful Valentine’s Days you’ve ever had, because the holiday of love is coinciding with some incredibly romantic astrology this year. This week, the cosmos are coming together to make love, creativity, and friendship your top priority. Embrace your desire to connect and create. Let it bring you closer to the people you love and the beauty that inspires you. Even though February 14, 2022 will be the best week for these lucky zodiac signs — Leo, Capricorn, and Aquarius — they’re not the only ones who are enjoying themselves.

After all, on Feb. 16, you’ll be rewarded for all the hard work you’ve been doing for the past few months, especially when it comes to your relationships. This is when romantic Venus and passionate Mars will join forces, lifting your spirits and tapping into your desires. This energy will feel both magical and motivating, and as it carries you through this week, it might just inspire you to make this a Valentine’s Day you’ll never forget.

Feb. 16 is also when the full moon in Leo will take place at 11:56 a.m. ET. This full moon is particularly special, because it will encourage you to emerge from your emotional shell and show the world who you are without apology. This is a beautiful time to wear your heart on your sleeve and ignore all the judgment from your inner critic. Criticism is antithetical to the act of creation, so give yourself freedom to express yourself without rules and requirements.

This wave of energy will begin to calm by the end of the week, and on Feb. 18, the sun will leave behind Aquarius and enter Pisces. This mutable water sign is opening the floodgates and letting your innermost feelings lead the way. Feel free to dip into the lagoon of your imagination and linger there as long as you’d like.

Leo: You’re Feeling Alive And Inspired, So Revel In Your Beauty

This week, you’re the main character of the zodiac (but you already knew that). After all, the full moon in Leo takes place this week, bringing you so much revelation and reward. You’re gaining a deeper understanding of where you’re at in life and who you’re becoming, so expect this rising energy to culminate into something meaningful. You may feel pressure to do something explosive; something that signifies how much you’ve grown. Take it slow, because the universe is pushing you in the right direction.

Capricorn: You’re Reconnecting With The Confidence You’ve Always Had

You’ve been going through it for the past few months, haven’t you? You’ve faced your demons and embraced a deeper understanding of the experiences that have shaped you. Now, it’s time to have fun, because you’ve grown so much. As Venus and Mars form a conjunction in Capricorn this week, you’re feeling so confident about who you are and passionate about succeeding in everything you’ve been dreaming of. Surf this wave of inspiration for as long as you can, because the universe *wants* to give you what you want. Why not ask for it?

Aquarius: You’re Honoring Your Love For The Ones Who Matter Most

The sun has been moving through Aquarius, bringing your focus on your individuality and your independence. You’re defining your unique qualities and remembering how amazing it feels to be you. This week, a full moon will rise in Leo — your opposite sign — bringing your attention to your relationships and your counterparts. A turning point may be reached in a relationship, bringing your commitment to a deeper place. As you embrace your differences and learn how to get on the same page, your relationships will only get stronger.