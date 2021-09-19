When autumn creeps up on you, it spreads throughout your heart. You see one orange leaf wilting and drifting to the ground, and then another, until you begin to feel them crunching beneath your boots wherever you walk. The air begins to chill, turning your cheeks a rosy pink and encouraging you to finally wear your favorite wool scarf. Suddenly, a pumpkin spice latte sounds like the answer to all your problems, because summer may be over, but a new season is just beginning. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the fall equinox 2021 the most, then you’re in for quite a beautiful change.

Taking place on Sept. 22 at 3:21 p.m. ET, the fall equinox is the moment that you close the chapter of summer and turn the page toward autumn. Cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn) always feel these seasonal transitions the most. This is due to the fact that a new season begins whenever the sun enters a cardinal sign. For example, spring always begins when the sun enters Aries. Summer starts once the sun enters Cancer. The sun’s shift into Libra announces the commencement of fall. And winter begins once the sun slides into Capricorn.

In astrology, cardinal signs are the initiators, the forward-thinkers, the movers, and the pushers. It’s thanks to the motivating energy of cardinal signs that we can welcome a seasonal shift with open arms, ready to make the most of it.

Autumn is the season of harvest. After a bountiful and abundant summer, you’ve created so much. It’s during fall that you reap what you’ve sown, admiring all your hard work. Here’s how cardinal signs will embrace it:

Aries: Your Relationships Are Blossoming And Blooming In Fresh Ways

You might notice that a relationship is becoming more significant around this fall equinox. You may even start analyzing your relationships, defining where they’re going, how they’re functioning, and how you can improve them. The autumn season will bring you closer to the right people, but it might also bring you further apart from those you don’t have enough in common with. Let your relationships rise to the occasion.

Cancer: Your Home Life Is Calling Your Name, So Answer It

Once the fall equinox takes place, you may feel a desire to return to something familiar. You may even feel the need to spend more time at home and reserve more energy for your family. Emotional energy may arise as sensitivities are pricked, bringing you back to a more vulnerable state of being. Open your heart and let the love in. After all, you do need to let your guard down first, but only with people you trust and in a place you know.

Libra: You’re Stepping Into Bigger Shoes That Need To Be Filled

The beginning of fall is a profound moment for you. After all, this is also when the sun enters Libra, activating your first house of the self and reminding you who you are. The fall equinox may feel like a jolt to the system, encouraging you to more fully embody your personality and embrace your innate authenticity. Don’t change yourself in order to fit in with the world. Let the world change in order to make room for you.

Capricorn: Your Revving The Engine And Driving Toward Success

The fall equinox will tap into your desire to conquer the world. After all, you are a Capricorn, and ambition is at the core of your very essence. This autumn, you’re encouraged to define your goals, understand the upcoming challenges, and do whatever it takes to make it to the finish line. Let the world see you dominate the professional arena. Let them see you shine as brightly as you can possibly shine.