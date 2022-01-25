Since it became available to stream on Disney+, Encanto has taken over. Even your TikTok FYP may be filled with mashups, cosplays, and people just rocking out to “We Don't Talk About Bruno” or “The Family Madrigal.” There’s a lot to love about Disney’s latest animated feature film, and if you’re a big fan, you may be looking to shop Encanto merchandise on Etsy like Mirabel cards or Luisa sweatshirts.
You know you can always count on Etsy to have truly unique merch and home decor for any of your fandoms. So, whether you’re searching for Luisa merch or items related to “We Don't Talk About Bruno” (since it’s been stuck in your head all day), Etsy has it all. If you’re looking to update your wardrobe, grab a cute crewneck sweater to wear during your next at-home movie night. There’s even home decor like an Encanto candle to light up your casita. Since you’re like Maribel and love your family more than anything, you could even get some Encanto greeting cards to send to your long-distance siblings or cousins. There’s truly something for everyone.
While you can always do a quick search for yourself, here is some of the best Encanto merchandise on Etsy to make shopping even easier. All you need to do is tap “add to cart” when something catches your eye.
