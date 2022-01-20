23 Encanto Quotes For Captions To Highlight The Magic Of Family On Your Feed
We should probably talk about Bruno.
It’s easy to see why everyone has fallen in love with Disney’s newest animation, Encanto. There are the super catchy songs like “The Family Madrigal” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the eye-popping scenery, and plenty of characters you want to root for. But on top of all that, these Encanto quotes about love, magic, and family make excellent captions for your Instagram feed or TikToks.
While it seems like everyone is talking about Bruno these days, with the the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” surpassing Frozen’s “Let It Go” and even inspiring a TikTok challenge, Encanto is about so much more than the mysteriously missing uncle. At its core, Encanto is about family — both protecting it and allowing it to grow and flourish. When Mirabel doesn’t receive a special gift like the rest of the magical family Madrigal, she assumes she’s supposed to take a supporting role in their lives. But in order to save their miracle and keep the family thriving, Mirabel holds the key to helping them build a stronger foundation.
There are so many great moments throughout the film, including when Mirabel’s mom tells her that she’s “just as special as the rest of the family.” Imagine posting a cherished photo with your own mom with that Encanto quote for a caption. Cue the sobs. Even when the Madrigal family isn’t getting along, there are tons of tender (and super relatable) moments and quotes that make sweet captions. Whether you’re posting about your family or friends who are just like family, these Encanto quotes highlight just how magical it is to be together.
- “I’m tired of perfect. I want real.” — Isabela
- “Gift or no gift, I am just as special as the rest of my family.” — Mirabel
- “How do you help a family miracle? You hug your sister.” — Bruno
- “You’re exactly what this family needs. You just need to see it.” — Bruno
- “In our darkest moment, we were given a miracle.” — Abuela
- “Even in our darkest moments, there’s light when you least expect it.” — Mirabel
- “All I need is a change. All I need is a chance.” — Mirabel
- “You can’t hurry the future.” — Bruno
- “Make your family proud.” — Mirabel
- “The miracle is not some magic that you’ve got. The miracle is you.” — Mirabel
- “We must protect our home. We must protect our family.” — Abuela
- “Sometimes family weirdos get a bad rap.” — Mirabel
- “And that’s why coffee’s only for grown-ups.” — Mirabel
- “We’re not just protecting what we have, but all that could be and everything that should be.” — Abuela
- “You’re the real gift, kid. Let us in.” — Bruno
- “Nothing could ever be broken that we can’t fix together.” — Mirabel
- “I’m not brave enough for that kind of responsibility.” — Mirabel
- “This is where the magic comes from.” — Mirabel
- “You don’t have to worry about me because I have an amazing family.” — Mirabel
- “You got your party pants on?” — Agustin
- “The house isn’t going to decorate itself.” — Mirabel
- “We don’t talk about Bruno. No, no, no.” — “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
- “Welcome to the Family Madrigal.” — “The Family Madrigal”