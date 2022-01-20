It’s easy to see why everyone has fallen in love with Disney’s newest animation, Encanto. There are the super catchy songs like “The Family Madrigal” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the eye-popping scenery, and plenty of characters you want to root for. But on top of all that, these Encanto quotes about love, magic, and family make excellent captions for your Instagram feed or TikToks.

While it seems like everyone is talking about Bruno these days, with the the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” surpassing Frozen’s “Let It Go” and even inspiring a TikTok challenge, Encanto is about so much more than the mysteriously missing uncle. At its core, Encanto is about family — both protecting it and allowing it to grow and flourish. When Mirabel doesn’t receive a special gift like the rest of the magical family Madrigal, she assumes she’s supposed to take a supporting role in their lives. But in order to save their miracle and keep the family thriving, Mirabel holds the key to helping them build a stronger foundation.

There are so many great moments throughout the film, including when Mirabel’s mom tells her that she’s “just as special as the rest of the family.” Imagine posting a cherished photo with your own mom with that Encanto quote for a caption. Cue the sobs. Even when the Madrigal family isn’t getting along, there are tons of tender (and super relatable) moments and quotes that make sweet captions. Whether you’re posting about your family or friends who are just like family, these Encanto quotes highlight just how magical it is to be together.

Walt Disney Animation Studios