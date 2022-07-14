A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on July 13, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Sydney Sweeney’s Reaction To Her Emmy Noms Is Adorable

It’s Sydney Sweeny’s world, we’re just living in it: She starred in two of the most hyped series of the year *and* got nominated for both! She wasted no time in expressing her happiness in a heartfelt Instagram post, where she showed an emotional video of her calling her mom. READ MORE

9 Secrets About Legally Blonde Even The Biggest Fans Don’t Know

It’s me, I’m Biggest Fan. No seriously, I have been singing Legally Blonde’s praises for more than twenty years and there are things on this list that totally escaped my knowledge. Including which former U.S. President(!) Matthew Davis used as inspiration for Warner. READ MORE

These 8 Texting Behaviors Are A Great Indicator That They’re Falling For You

Is there any better feeling than seeing your crush’s name pop up on your phone?! Texting chemistry is a huge part of dating, even if the object of your affection has green texts. Not to spoil the list, but “wyd” is not on here (especially not when it’s sent after 10 p.m.). READ MORE

Emotions Are At An All-Time High, Thanks To This Full Moon

Yes, I know that it’s Cancer season so emotional turmoil is the order of the day. And this full moon — the largest one of the year, natch — is in Capricorn, the workhorse of the zodiac. Capricorn’s idea of a fun hang means doing a deep clean of your psyche. But don’t worry, you’re going to learn a lot. READ MORE

More Fun Stuff