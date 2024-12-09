A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Dec. 6. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Over 10 years after One Tree Hill ended in 2012, a trio of the beloved teen series’ stars announced a reboot. So, who will be making the trip back to Tree Hill in this follow-up show? Here are all the details. READ MORE

TRENDING

ICYWW...

Hallie Batchelder has always been a storyteller, though she never expected it to pay the bills. "I was just saying sh*t," she tells Elite Daily in an exclusive interview. Since starting her TikTok last year, Batchelder has built a following for her story times about drunk texting and dating older guys. Her content caught the attention of Alex Cooper, who signed her to the Unwell network in June. After a six-month wait, Batchelder's podcast "Extra Dirty" debuted on Dec. 5 — and it’s safe to say she’ll be going all in. READ MORE

STREAMING TEA

We Are So Back

MORE FUN STUFF

—Frost Yourself With The “Ice Princess” Makeup Trend That’s Taking Over BeautyTok

—These 3 Zodiac Signs Love A Holiday Party

—I Tried Hailey Bieber's Secret Cinnamon Rolls Recipe At Home

Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.