Sophia Bush Gives An Update On That 'One Tree Hill' Reboot

Over 10 years after One Tree Hill ended in 2012, a trio of the beloved teen series’ stars announced a reboot. So, who will be making the trip back to Tree Hill in this follow-up show? Here are all the details. READ MORE

Barry Was Reportedly "Loyal" To Sabrina, Despite Viral Rumors
Adam Brody Addresses A Rumor About Seth Cohen On The O.C.

Hallie Batchelder's Golden Rules For Drunk Texts & Dating Older Men

Hallie Batchelder has always been a storyteller, though she never expected it to pay the bills. "I was just saying sh*t," she tells Elite Daily in an exclusive interview. Since starting her TikTok last year, Batchelder has built a following for her story times about drunk texting and dating older guys. Her content caught the attention of Alex Cooper, who signed her to the Unwell network in June. After a six-month wait, Batchelder's podcast "Extra Dirty" debuted on Dec. 5 — and it’s safe to say she’ll be going all in. READ MORE

Pauline Chalamet Begged The SLOCG Prop Team To Change This "Mortifying" Sex Scene
Ashby Gentry Says Walter Boys Fans "Switch Loyalties" So Much

Target Added *More* New e.l.f. x Stanley Cups Just In Time For The Holidays

Stanley 30 oz Stainless Steel IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler - e.l.f
Target
$35
Stanley 8oz Stainless Steel Pre-Party Flask
Target
$19
Frost Yourself With The “Ice Princess” Makeup Trend That’s Taking Over BeautyTok

These 3 Zodiac Signs Love A Holiday Party

I Tried Hailey Bieber's Secret Cinnamon Rolls Recipe At Home

