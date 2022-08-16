Elite Daily Newsletter: August 15, 2022
Why 'The Bachelorette' romanticizes its contestants' insecurities, the zodiac sign pairs who are most likely to fall in love, and more.
7 Zodiac Sign Pairings Most Likely To Fall In Love
Look, Cupid’s arrow can strike at any time and certainly isn’t paying attention to you and your crush’s birth chart. But these zodiac pairings are well set up for success in the long term thanks to their shared values. Also don’t panic if your sign isn’t on here — just email me to commiserate because mine isn’t, either. Read More
August’s Must-Have Beauty Products Are Basically Heat Wave-Proof
The sweatiest season is upon us, y’all, so Elite Daily’s beauty editor Amber Rambharose chose her August beauty picks with treacherous weather conditions in mind. Whether you’re looking to prevent your eyeliner from running all over your face or an acne-fighting serum to combat extra oily skin, she’s got you covered. Read More
How Much Crying Do You Really Need On The Journey To Love?
ICYMI, The Bachelorette’s Rachel and Gabby are having a tough, tear-filled time on their journey to their respective Neil Lane engagement rings. Yes, I’d argue this season has been worse than others because of the total lack of structure despite the new format with two leads, BUT: this show always has a tendency to romanticize insecurities, “vulnerability,” and trauma bonding, which paints a pretty weird picture of what falling in love is actually like. Read More
This Should Be Your Signature Fall Fragrance, According To Your Zodiac Sign
Passionate Aries will be drawn to rich and intense scents, while Virgos will want something lighter that isn’t too overbearing. Astrologer Lisa Stardust came through to give us her recommendations. Read More