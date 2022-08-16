A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 15, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

7 Zodiac Sign Pairings Most Likely To Fall In Love

Look, Cupid’s arrow can strike at any time and certainly isn’t paying attention to you and your crush’s birth chart. But these zodiac pairings are well set up for success in the long term thanks to their shared values. Also don’t panic if your sign isn’t on here — just email me to commiserate because mine isn’t, either. Read More

August’s Must-Have Beauty Products Are Basically Heat Wave-Proof

The sweatiest season is upon us, y’all, so Elite Daily’s beauty editor Amber Rambharose chose her August beauty picks with treacherous weather conditions in mind. Whether you’re looking to prevent your eyeliner from running all over your face or an acne-fighting serum to combat extra oily skin, she’s got you covered. Read More

Trending

How Much Crying Do You Really Need On The Journey To Love?

ICYMI, The Bachelorette’s Rachel and Gabby are having a tough, tear-filled time on their journey to their respective Neil Lane engagement rings. Yes, I’d argue this season has been worse than others because of the total lack of structure despite the new format with two leads, BUT: this show always has a tendency to romanticize insecurities, “vulnerability,” and trauma bonding, which paints a pretty weird picture of what falling in love is actually like. Read More

This Should Be Your Signature Fall Fragrance, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Passionate Aries will be drawn to rich and intense scents, while Virgos will want something lighter that isn’t too overbearing. Astrologer Lisa Stardust came through to give us her recommendations. Read More

More Fun Stuff