Attention Bachelor Nation, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s relationship could be taking flight once again! After a year-and-a-half apart, the former Bachelor duo were spotted together out and about — two different times. The recent hangouts have sparked renewed romance rumors between Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan, as Bachelor Nation wonders if they’re really back together again after their breakup.

Bachelor Nation’s watchful eyes spotted Weber and Flanagan an airport together at the end of July. A video was submitted to @Bachelornation.Scoop that showed them walking through the airport side-by-side, seemingly engaged in pleasant conversation. Though the video is short, it’s enough to confirm that they are still connected even a year and a half since their split. Two weeks later, the pair was seen walking alongside each other exiting a Chicago Cubs game on Aug. 10, engaged in conversation. The reunion feels serendipitous after everything they’ve been through together. A fan shared a picture taken with the two of them at the game, which along with the airport video had Bachelor Nation wondering if Flanagan will get Weber’s final rose after all.

The couple had a rocky beginning following Weber’s 2020 season of The Bachelor, which ended with the pilot getting down on one knee for Hannah Ann Sluss, only for that relationship to immediately go up in flames. Weber’s season of The Bachelor had its fair share of surprises, but the most shocking of all came when the cameras stopped rolling — Weber announced on After The Final Rose that his relationship with Sluss ended because he still had feelings for Madison Prewett. After rekindling their romance on After The Final Rose, the couple lasted only three days together before calling it quits.

Enter Kelley Flanagan. Flanagan was a contestant on Weber’s season of The Bachelor, though the pair had met completely by chance prior to filming. While attending separate parties at the same hotel, Flanagan and Weber crossed paths and quickly felt the attraction. Their second encounter happened when Flanagan stepped out of the Bachelor limo and introduced herself to Weber as one of the women vying for his heart. Their chemistry was palpable and by the final leg of the season, fans were sure she would get a hometown date, but surprisingly, she got eliminated instead.

That could have been the end of that, but instead, Flanagan and Weber rekindled their romance two weeks after Weber split from Prewett and they began to build a life together away from the cameras, even talking about moving in together in New York City. After braving the storm of 2020 together, the couple split a year into their relationship. Soon after, rumors of cheating allegations were surfacing.

Flanagan told the Chicks in the Office podcast “He texted me, I didn't respond, and then found some [stuff] out that I wasn't happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends, we were closing it out, it was ending but still wasn't necessarily done... I went off and I essentially said, 'Get the hell out of my life... lose my number." That’s where the story ended... until their recent hangouts seem to hint that they’re giving things another shot.

There has been no confirmation of the couple reigniting their romance, but their time spent together after over a year apart has fans wondering if they’re giving their relationship one more shot — only time will tell.