Easter is hopping up on us quickly, and once the holiday arrives, it truly feels like spring is in peak bloom. If you're ready to celebrate the big day with family and friends, you'll need some Easter puns for captions when you want to post sweet snaps on the 'Gram. Of course, you’ll want to stock up on some chocolate candy and egg dye as well, but you definitely don’t want to sleep on the Easter puns.

It's pretty difficult to refrain from smiling when pastel colors start to pop up everywhere, so pose for a selfie in your Easter sundress and hat. After tie-dying eggs with your family, make sure to snap a colorful picture of your gorgeous masterpieces. For the foodies out there, you’ll want to share a photo of your Easter brunch spread. Share one photo or a whole series in an Easter photo dump. No matter what pics you decide to post for the big day, you'll need some Easter egg puns that are equally as fun.

When you're searching around for hidden eggs filled with chocolate and treats, you most likely won't have time to come up with a clever caption of your own, so these 65 Easter puns will do the trick. You can even use some Easter puns for cards you want to send out or add to any baskets you’re putting together for your besties. Easter card puns work just as well for the snaps you’re looking to post online and the well wishes you’re hoping to spread around like you’re the Easter bunny. With the right Easter puns, you can have a truly hoppy and egg-ceptional day.

"Happy Easter to all my peeps." "Every bunny is welcome.” "Just don't carrot all." "Every bunny was kung fu fighting." "Eggs-cuse me." "You're poaching all my best yolks." "I'm dyeing to know what's up." "Have an egg-cellent Easter." "That's all, yolks." "I'm eggs-hausted from all this fun." "Just looking on the sunny side of things." "It’s not even bunny how many Easter puns I have." "There's no bunny like you." "Having a good hare day." "What an egg-citing day." "No eggs-cuses." "Have an eggs-tra special Easter day." "I'm an Easter eggs-pert." "For Peep's sake. Who ate my Easter candy?" "I'm so egg-cited for Easter." "I carrot wait for the Easter Bunny." “Some bunny loves you." "Felt cute, might have an egg-cellent Easter later." "Hanging out with my chicks." "Just one hot chick." "Don't worry, be hoppy." "Have yourself a hoppy little Easter." "The most egg-cellent bonnet for Easter Sunday." "Some bunny needs a drink." "You might not carrot all, but you're irresistible." "Eggs love you very much." "Hop on over for some Easter fun.” "Now he's just some bunny that I used to know." "I'm so egg-cited, I just can't hide it." "You're a real good egg." "Just beat it." — Michael Jackson, "Beat It" "Over-easy like Sunday morning." "Hey there, hop stuff." "I've found some bunny to love." "You make me egg-static." "Today is egg-ceedingly good, wouldn't you say?" "Your kisses are to dye for." "Oh, I wanna dance with some bunny, with some bunny who loves me." "If you want to talk, I’m all ears." "We found eggs in a hopeless place." "I would hop to the end of the world for you." “You can't beat me." “I whip my hare back and forth.” “I’m fresh out of clucks.” “Chick me out on this Easter Sunday.” “I’ve decided to put all my eggs in one basket.” “I’m way too eggs-cited.” “You really crack me up.” “And they lived hoppily ever after.” “Bunny, I’m home.” “Let’s hop till we drop.” “Let’s hop to it.” “Ears to a hoppy Easter.” “Have an egg-ceptional Easter.” “We’re just two Peeps in a pod.” “No bunny compares to you.” “I’m going off the Peep end.” “I love Easter a choco-lot.” “This chocolate is egg-cellent.” “I found my cuddle bunny.”