As the first week of January comes to a close, some people are already looking forward to February. Not because they want to skip ahead to Valentine’s Day, but because the alcohol-free challenge known as Dry January is kicking their butts. If you’re already counting down the days until you can turn in your mocktail for a cocktail, you’re not alone, because these 13 Dry January 2023 memes from Twitter are preaching the exact same sentiment.

New Year’s resolutions are hard enough as it is, but when you add Dry January to the mix, the first month of the year can feel like a real chore. There are many different reasons why people partake in Dry January, from taking a break after a busy (and wet) holiday season to simply trying to get a reset to start the new year. Sure, there are plenty of delicious non-alcoholic bevs and recipes worth trying to fill the month with alcohol-less drinks, but after a while, you might start to miss the taste of your go-to sip. If you’ve been on Twitter recently, you’ve probably noticed Dry January has been a struggle for everyone. But if there’s an upside to all of this, it’s that the alcohol-free challenge has inspired some top-tier memes that everyone can relate to. As the cast of High School Musical once said, er, sang “We’re all in this together!”

NYE definitely hit a little different when you knew you had Dry January the next day:

People love a loophole:

Has anyone considered how alcohol is feeling during Dry January?

OK, but sipping-while-making-dinner wine doesn’t count, right? Right?

Dry Jauary can take on many differnt meanings:

There are so many ways to interepret it:

Dry January is all about staying hydrated and moisturized:

At least January is only 31 days long:

They never said what kind of Dry January it has to be:

It’s gonna be a long month:

If I have to order one more regular Shirley Temple I think I might lose it:

Scientists have been trying to figure this out for years:

What are you guys doing next Friday? I think I’m going to sit at home and stare at the ceiling:

If laughing through the pain doesn’t help, just remember there are only a few more weeks left in January.