6 Ways To Spice Up Valentine's Day At Home

It’s Valentine's Day, and your only plans as of right now involve the couch, a bottle of wine, and catching up on yesterday’s episode of Euphoria. That doesn’t sound like a bad night, to be honest. But if you’re looking for a way to make this holiday feel a little special, we’ve got you covered with some easy-to-execute, one-on-one bonding experiences that are bound to bring you and your S.O. even closer. And did we mention they can all be done from the comfort of your home? (Thinking of you, homebodies and last-minute planners.) Ahead, find six at-home date ideas to spice up your Valentine's Day this year.

Plan An Indoor Picnic

Depending on the temperature in your part of the world, the thought of a picnic might make your teeth chatter — but that's not an issue if you bring it inside. Yep, we want you to sit on the floor. First, of course, you'll need a few things to set the scene. For starters, a large blanket, because coziness is key. Next up are mood-setting floral candles. And you can't forget about food. Keeping it simple and elegant with a curated charcuterie board and wine or fun mocktails takes this experience up a notch. Finally, don't forget to make it memorable by using beautiful glassware, a wine decanter, and elevated serveware. And if you're not quite sure how to put together the perfect board, why not sign up to take a class together?

Bring The Spa To You

A couple’s spa experience is a way to spend quality time together while you both get some much needed self-care. These days, it's easier than ever to bring the spa to you. Case in point: You can book a couple's massage with providers like Soothe, which offers massage services and reviews for each practitioner on their site. Or, if you already have an expert you love, reach out to them directly and have them help you create the ultimate spa experience for you and your love.

Get Intimate With A Facial

Intimacy isn't just about the physical moments in the bedroom. For example, taking the time to pamper your partner with an at-home facial is both thoughtful and intimate. If your partner doesn't have a skin-care routine, the Keys Soulcare Soulmate Ritual has everything you need for a one-on-one facial session — including a cleanser, lactic acid exfoliator, and a facial roller. Pro tip? Add steam with an at-home steamer for an added spa-like facial benefit. Once your facial is wrapped up, add a hydrating sheet mask for good measure.

Plan Your Next Trip Together

Traveling together offers moments of exploration of the world — and your relationship. With this in mind, sit down with candles lit, a romantic playlist on, and start carving out your next (or first) trip together. The great thing about this activity is that it works well for couples in the same city, as well as those in long-distance relationships. Start by making a list of both of your top five travel destinations and go from there.

Play A Game

Valentine's Day is all about celebrating your love. To keep that flame burning, what about a game night all about getting to know more about your partner? Turn off those phones and connect. To add a sprinkle of spice, reviewers recommend the Loopy Game for Couples. To spark honest conversations about the past and present, give the Love Lingual: Card Game a try. And to bring the fun, adventure, and heat, the Talk, Flirt, Dare! Fun and Romantic Game for Couples is a great pick.

Travel For Dessert

Experiencing global cuisines without leaving your home is surprisingly simple these days, so go ahead and take your S.O. on a foodie vacation. Have you all been craving pralines from New Orleans? Want to have a Golden Girls marathon coupled with a quintessential cheesecake from New York City? Or are you feeling especially festive and want heart-shaped treats from a James Beard-nominated baker in Texas? Well, it’s possible! Sites like Goldbelly make it easy for you to support small businesses nationwide while satisfying your sweet tooth.