Here's How To Celebrate V-Day At Home Based On Your Partner's Sign

There are plenty of excellent reasons to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home this year: Every romantic restaurant in town is already fully booked, and if you want to do both dinner and gifts, that can add up to a splurge. Plus, February is freezing — not exactly the best match for that sexy lace bodysuit you want to show off. Also, you might rather do V-Day at home, where you’re less likely to get sick... and where your bedroom is literally only steps away. (Hey, the holiday spirit can really get you in the mood.)

If you're looking for at-home Valentine's Day date ideas, there's tons you can do, especially if you turn to the stars for a cosmic helping hand. On the pink-tinted, Cupid-struck celebration of love that is Valentine's Day, consider your partner’s zodiac sign when dreaming up the ultimate celebration.

You may have a general, or even pretty good, sense of what each zodiac sign is like. You may even know about the signs and their elements, which can be immensely useful. Knowing if your partner is a hardworking earth sign (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn), hot-headed fire sign (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius), chatty air sign (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius), or dreamy water sign (Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio) can help you plan a top-notch at-home V-Day date that caters to your partner's individual passions. Here are some ideas to get you started.

Aquarius: Make A Charcuterie Board Monica Bertolazzi/Moment/Getty Images Tap into the revolutionary, ever-evolving energy of Uranus (one of Aquarius' ruling planets, along with Saturn) and delight your partner with an array of snacks. Whether you go for a Valentine's Day charcuterie board specifically, or a tried-and-true classic like their favorite chips and an assortment of dips, your partner will enjoy trying out all the different goodies on their plate. Aquarians love mixing it up, so throw plenty of flavors their way.

Pisces: Go Camping At Home Intuitive, emotional, creative Pisces is ruled by Jupiter and Neptune. For your Valentine's Day festivities, focus on Neptune, the planet associated with idealism and imagination. Create a little camping situation, either in your backyard or in your living room. Get a tent, make a fort, or break out the sleeping bags. You can even gather around the fire — that is, Netflix’s virtual crackling fire. Your Pisces babe will live for the opportunity to make s'mores, tell scary campfire tales, and look at constellations with you.

Taurus: Pamper Each Other PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images Taurus' ruling planet is Venus, which is associated with love and beauty. This hard-working earth sign has a soft spot for luxury, so a little at-home spa date is the way to go. Set the mood with scented candles and soothing spa music, then treat each other to face masks, manis/pedis, and bubble baths. Top off the night by trading massages.

Gemini: A PowerPoint Night Gemini's ruling sign is Mercury, which is associated with intellect and communication. Put together a PowerPoint night by creating presentations on topics you’re passionate about. The subject can be as serious or as silly as you want! You might do a deep-dive into how the new Gossip Girl reboot compares to the original, detail how you’d solve the climate change crisis if you were in charge of the world, or even present a manifesto about why your Gemini boo is simply the best. Your partner will have an absolute blast being brainy and sexy with you.

Cancer: The Great Valentine’s Bake-Off mixetto/E+/Getty Images Cancer is ruled by the moon, which is associated with instinctual patterns and a nurturing spirit. Because Cancer excels at all things hearth and home, they'd totally be into a bake-off. See who can come up with the most delicious dessert, or collaborate on one totally special treat. After tasting each other's pastries, cookies, and bread loaves, you'll realize that everyone wins in a bake-off with a Cancer.

Leo: Make Vision Boards Together With the way Leo acts like the world revolves around them, are you surprised that their ruling planet is the sun? The sun represents ego, but also higher self and purpose. A great way to tap into this evolved Leo energy is to create vision boards with your babe and make a fun night of it. Not only can you both get crafty, but you can learn a lot about each other. Pass the glitter glue?

Virgo: TikTok Dance Night Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images A TikTok dance night may not seem like the level of "brainy" that's appropriate for a Mercury-ruled zodiac sign. But listen: Nailing these fast-paced dances takes a lot of concentration, precision, and grace. If there's any sign up to the challenge, it's Virgo. Plus, it never hurts for them to shake up their regular routine by shaking their assets in the living room.

Libra: Paint & Sip Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet representing love, aesthetics, and refinement. For these fancy folks, you can't go wrong with a paint-and-sip night. This date idea is equal parts creative and sensual, and definitely Libra's Valentine's Day vibe. Wine is a classic choice here, but hot chocolate would make for an even toastier night.

Scorpio: Have A Movie Marathon MilosBataveljic/E+/Getty Images Scorpio loves to get lost in different worlds, so lean in with a movie night. The sign of the scorpion has two ruling planets: Pluto and Mars. Because Mars is all about passion and Pluto is associated with darkness, look into a couple of sensual horror films, paranormal romances, or erotic thrillers. If the action gets scary, lucky you — you’ll have a comforting hand to grab.

Sagittarius: Destination Dreaming If you ever wondered why your partner is so into travel, know that Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, a planet all about expansion. One fun way to help your partner get their wanderlust fix? Make travel scrapbooks together. Grab some crafty items and have them print out photos from their all-time favorite trips. This cute jaunt down memory lane can bring you two closer, and who knows? You might even start planning a trip together.