17 Best Non-Alcoholic Champagne Options For Celebrating Without Booze
Pop, fizz, clink!
Whether you’re prepping to ring in 2023 or checking what you can still sip during Dry January, this list of the best non-alcoholic Champagne options will come in handy all year long. The OG way to replicate a Champagne ~vibe~ without alcohol was the go-to sparkling grape juice (which is a totally valid alternative, BTW), but there are so many ‘Gram-worthy booze-free Champagne options that you can level up your bubbly sip. Plus, swapping out your usual sparkling wine for a 0% ABV version will leave you without the least fun part of drinking Champagne: a hangover.
Champagne is the drink of choice for ringing in the new year and marking celebrations whenever they pop up. It’s hard to argue with its appeal — nothing screams party like endless fizzy bubbles. Who’s to say you can’t have just as much fun without getting tipsy? If you’re not drinking alcohol for the night or at all (or somewhere in between) and need a drink to toast with, reach for these bottles to pop. The bottles themselves look like actual Champagne, and the bubbles give the unmistakable nod to sparkling wine.
Not only are there plenty of non-alcoholic wine options, but there’s a demand, too. According to a December 2022 report from Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global non-alcoholic wine market will grow to $5.2 billion by 2033, as compared to its current standing at $2 billion. So, not only will your non-alcoholic Champagne and sparkling wine rid you of next-day headaches, you’ll be trendy to boot.
Non-Alcoholic Champagnes
If all signs on your 2023 vision board are pointing to less drinking in the new year, these non-alcoholic Champagnes are in your future. Of course, Champagne is reserved for bubbles that come from the Champagne region in France, and all other fizzy vinos are called sparkling wine — but whatever you call it, you can get it in a booze-free version with a pretty bottle you won’t want to hide away. These dealcoholized and alcohol-removed sips will have you firmly in the celebration, bubbles and all.
Fruity Non-Alcoholic Options
Lili’s elegant bottles are the cool kid at the party. The trio of Golden, Rosé, and Ruby will bring the glitz to your party sans alcohol. The Golden Sparkler is balanced with notes of citrus, jasmine, fresh spearmint, and apples. Its floral counterpart Rosé Sparkler is filled with ripe strawberry, hibiscus, and apples. Bright and bold, the Ruby Sparkler hits the spot with cherry, cranberries, and a hint of toasted oak.
Non-Alcoholic Chardonnay
French Bloom's Le Blanc is made with dealcoholized Chardonnay that retains all the aromas of wine, minus the booziness. It's tropical with notes of apple, citrus, and white flower.
You'll be pleasantly surprised this aged Chardonnay contains no alcohol. It's fragrant and fruity with notes of apple, lemon peel, lime, honey, and almond.
This sparkling chardonnay from southern Spain is dealcoholized through vacuum distillation to retain all the richness with a touch of light carbonation.
A sparkling chardonnay that's dry and crisp with plenty of acidity, you won't miss the booze.
Spumante Style
V.I.B.E's Gold Sparkling is an Italian spumante that's delicate yet acidic with notes of ripe orange, pear, apricots, and peach.
Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine
This "alcohol removed" sparkling wine claims to taste just like the real thing. It is elevated with notes of green apple, pear, and melon.
This German riesling is imbued with notes of citrus, rhubarb and tarragon for a dry sip with a crisp finish.
Lyre's bubbles are fresh and fruity with notes of apple, pear, and peach. You'll definitely be going back for seconds.
This refreshing sparkling wine is enriched with notes of apple and pear, making it the ideal base for non-alcoholic mimosas.
Sparkling Rosé
This sparkling rosé is made with a dealcoholized blend of merlot and pinot noir grapes from Southern Germany. The pinkish wine channels notes of plum, strawberry, and raspberry.
Teetotaler uses the Brut method and tempranillo grapes to get its effervescence and pink hue. It's light on the palate and goes well with soups, salads, and cheese.
Brut Style
An alcohol removed sparkling brut that is supposedly "better than champagne," but you can be the judge of that. It has notes of lemon, peach, and passion fruit for a dry and acidic profile.
Champagne Alternatives
If you’re looking for something different that’s bubbly, yet not quite in the Champagne or sparkling wine category, these alternative bottles are for you. From apéritifs to tea to juice, pop these bottles at your next celebration.
Sparkling Tea
TÖST's signature golden bottles are filled with alcohol-free white tea, white cranberry, and ginger for a crisp and dry finish.
Sparkling Apértifs
De Soi’s adaptogenic sparkling apéritifs are tagged with benefits of relaxation, balance, stress-relief, and creativity. Each bubbly has its own unique botanical profile that’s more complex than Champagne, but just as refreshing and fizzy.
Of the three bottles, Champignon Dreams is dotted with notes of strawberries, bitter grapefruit, and earth. While the darker Purple Lune is infused with notes of blackberry nectar, vanilla oak, and rose petals. The lighter Golden Hour is adorned with notes of warm citrus, lemongrass, and leafy herbs.
Sparkling Cider
Martinelli's stellar bubbly apple cider is juicy and sweet with the effervescence of a sparkling wine.