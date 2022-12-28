Whether you’re prepping to ring in 2023 or checking what you can still sip during Dry January, this list of the best non-alcoholic Champagne options will come in handy all year long. The OG way to replicate a Champagne ~vibe~ without alcohol was the go-to sparkling grape juice (which is a totally valid alternative, BTW), but there are so many ‘Gram-worthy booze-free Champagne options that you can level up your bubbly sip. Plus, swapping out your usual sparkling wine for a 0% ABV version will leave you without the least fun part of drinking Champagne: a hangover.

Champagne is the drink of choice for ringing in the new year and marking celebrations whenever they pop up. It’s hard to argue with its appeal — nothing screams party like endless fizzy bubbles. Who’s to say you can’t have just as much fun without getting tipsy? If you’re not drinking alcohol for the night or at all (or somewhere in between) and need a drink to toast with, reach for these bottles to pop. The bottles themselves look like actual Champagne, and the bubbles give the unmistakable nod to sparkling wine.

Not only are there plenty of non-alcoholic wine options, but there’s a demand, too. According to a December 2022 report from Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global non-alcoholic wine market will grow to $5.2 billion by 2033, as compared to its current standing at $2 billion. So, not only will your non-alcoholic Champagne and sparkling wine rid you of next-day headaches, you’ll be trendy to boot.

Shutterstock

Non-Alcoholic Champagnes

If all signs on your 2023 vision board are pointing to less drinking in the new year, these non-alcoholic Champagnes are in your future. Of course, Champagne is reserved for bubbles that come from the Champagne region in France, and all other fizzy vinos are called sparkling wine — but whatever you call it, you can get it in a booze-free version with a pretty bottle you won’t want to hide away. These dealcoholized and alcohol-removed sips will have you firmly in the celebration, bubbles and all.

Fruity Non-Alcoholic Options

Lili’s elegant bottles are the cool kid at the party. The trio of Golden, Rosé, and Ruby will bring the glitz to your party sans alcohol. The Golden Sparkler is balanced with notes of citrus, jasmine, fresh spearmint, and apples. Its floral counterpart Rosé Sparkler is filled with ripe strawberry, hibiscus, and apples. Bright and bold, the Ruby Sparkler hits the spot with cherry, cranberries, and a hint of toasted oak. Golden Sparkler Lili $30 See on Lili Rosé Sparkler Lili $30 See on Lili Ruby Sparkler Lili $30 See on Lili Prev Next

Non-Alcoholic Chardonnay

Spumante Style

Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine

Sparkling Rosé

Brut Style

Champagne Alternatives

If you’re looking for something different that’s bubbly, yet not quite in the Champagne or sparkling wine category, these alternative bottles are for you. From apéritifs to tea to juice, pop these bottles at your next celebration.

Sparkling Tea

Sparkling Apértifs

De Soi’s adaptogenic sparkling apéritifs are tagged with benefits of relaxation, balance, stress-relief, and creativity. Each bubbly has its own unique botanical profile that’s more complex than Champagne, but just as refreshing and fizzy. Of the three bottles, Champignon Dreams is dotted with notes of strawberries, bitter grapefruit, and earth. While the darker Purple Lune is infused with notes of blackberry nectar, vanilla oak, and rose petals. The lighter Golden Hour is adorned with notes of warm citrus, lemongrass, and leafy herbs. Champignon Dreams De Soi $25 See on De Soi Purple Lune De Soi $25 See on De Soi Golden Hour De Soi $25 See on De Soi Prev Next

Sparkling Cider

Sparkling Grape Juice