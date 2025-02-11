When you work from home, finding a good setup can be a real struggle. I am someone who has to move about my apartment from the couch to my desk to my walking pad, because I haven’t quite found the ideal spot to draft stories and conduct interviews. What I need is a cozy yet firm chair that offers a nice balance for lounging and working.

I’ve been tempted by the viral desk chairs on TikTok that are ergonomic with enough space for sitting criss-cross, but I want something that looks like home furniture rather than office supplies. The happy medium for me? If the reviews are anything to go by, it’d be The Drew Chair by Beautiful by Drew.

The round swivel “chair and a half” from Drew Barrymore’s home collection was designed to be both stylish and comfortable, and features just the right amount of space for someone to work off their laptop with ease. Is The Drew Chair really as wonderful as it appears, though? Intrigued by its cozy appearance, I tried out Barrymore’s viral Drew Chair for two weeks to see whether it’s worth the hype and $298 price tag.

Fast Facts:

Price: The Drew Chair from Beautiful by Drew is available in four different colors at Walmart.com. I got the sage green shade for $298, but there’s also the OG cream for $298, a dark charcoal for $198, and a corduroy fawn for $298.

Who this is best for: Anyone who loves a cozy accent chair that allows them to sit in whatever position they’d like, whether that’s lounging back, on their side, or straight up.

What I like: The wide seat is super comfortable and versatile. Plus, it spins around, adding to its functionality.

What I don’t like: You need two people to put this together, and the back support could be better.

My rating: 4/5

Beautiful

Is Drew Barrymore’s Viral Beautiful Chair Worth It?

As simple as The Drew Chair is to assemble, it takes some manpower to put each piece together and lock it into place. I needed the help of someone else, so that was a bit of a struggle at first. Once I finally got everything together, it was great.

Beautiful chose subtle shades like cream and sage to make sure the chair complements just about any living room, and it really does fit right in. My home aesthetic is a little more vibrant, so I probably would have chosen a brighter color if there was an option, but I really love the light green next to my purple couch. The box comes with three accent pillows that match, but you can always dress up your chair with different throw pillows or blankets.

Beautiful

What I loved right away was how comfy this chair really is. It feels like there’s sooo much seat space for me to curl up in if I want to read a book or scroll TikTok. This is where I want to get into my latest from my BookTok TBR list. If you have a foot rest, like Beautiful’s matching stowaway coffee table, you can also use it to lay back and relax. I am also obsessed with how it swivels so I can move around and face different areas of the room if I want to watch TV or face the couch to talk to friends visiting.

It’s so versatile and I really enjoyed using it for work. I could move around and adjust the pillows to give myself more support or space. This is a great choice for anyone wanting a comfy remote work station.

My only issue is that I wish the back of the chair was higher up. The height for the arm rest is perfect, but the back wasn’t tall enough for me to comfortably rest my neck. As a solution, I stacked the pillows up behind me to create a taller back support, but it’s not 100% stable. I also read some reviews that said the light color can be an issue with staining over time and pilling with the natural fiber upholstery.

I haven’t noticed any problems with this after the two weeks I tested it out, but this is a fabric that’s probably not great for any pets that like to scratch furniture.

TL;DR

Overall, I really love this chair. It’s exactly what I envisioned for my WFH setup. I highly recommend this for anyone looking for a cozy, versatile accent chair to upgrade their living room, whether you use it for work, movie nights, or just chatting with friends like Barrymore does on her talk show.

Similar Products:

The price is pretty reasonable for a reliable chair you plan on having for years. If you’re looking for dupes of The Drew Chair that are slightly more budget-friendly, though, or just come in different colors or shapes, here are some to shop online: