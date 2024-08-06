There was a clear winner.
I work from home, which means that desk chairs went from the bottom of my priority list to one of the most important pieces of furniture I own. If I’m Ken, my job would literally be Desk. While sitting on the sofa, eating Cheez-Its, and rewatching Bridgerton Season 2 while I work is very tempting, I have to take proper care of my body. So, I moved from the sofa to my desk (I brought the Cheez-Its, don’t worry).
Since August is what I would lovingly call “peak desk chair season” as everyone heads back to campus, I wanted to try out some of the most viral chairs I kept seeing on TikTok. I reviewed every aspect of each chair, from the ease of assembly to how my body felt after working from the chair for an entire week. Everything I thought I knew about chairs was wrong, and I’m so excited to share what I’ve learned. Before you build your dream dorm aesthetic, check out my honest reviews below.
Final Thoughts
I was fully surprised that the Branch chair ended up being my favorite. I went in the most excited about the Pipersong Meditation chair and the Anthros chair, but I found both of them lacking for different reasons. At the end of the day, I chose the chair that offered me the best support at the best price point and didn’t require any special “breaking in” period where my body had to get used to it. Sitting at my desk all day used to feel like a chore, and I had to remind myself to get up and stretch — I don’t feel that way anymore. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going back to the sofa to watch Bridgerton.