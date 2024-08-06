I guarantee this is the chair you imagine when someone mentions The Viral TikTok Chair. The Orange Factory armless desk chair has made waves on TikTok for years: One video racked up 20 million views and more than 500,000 likes. The biggest selling point? You can sit cross-legged in it. I finally gave it a try to see if it lives up to the hype.

Key features:

Wide, U-shaped seat allows you to sit cross-legged

Adjustable height

360-degrees swivel and 30-degree angle recline

Tilt lock and adjustable tilt tension

4 colors: beige, blue, brown, gray

Pros:

This is the most affordable desk chair that I tried: It normally retails at $110 but is currently on sale at Walmart for $60. It came in the smallest box, and I was able to carry it up the stairs myself with relative ease. This chair was also the quickest to assemble, because the instructions were super straightforward and all of the parts were clearly labeled. The fabric is thick, the cushion is dense, and the chair looks way more aesthetic than your typical desk chair. I like the four neutral colors offered because they can fit a variety of styles and are more fun than plain ol’ black. You can definitely sit cross-legged in this chair as advertised, which is great… until it’s not.

Cons:

If you need to sit for hours at a time, then this chair is probably not for you. Even though it reclines, swivels, and I can cross my legs in it, there’s a noticeable lack of back and lumbar support. Since the chair back is so low, I found myself hunching forward more than normally while I was working, and sitting with my legs crossed for long periods kept making my legs fall asleep. And the seat depth is a little difficult, because while it’s great for sitting with your legs crossed, it’s slightly too deep to sit comfortably with my legs down — the edge of the seat hits the back of my knees (and I’m 5 feet, 8 inches tall, so if you’re shorter than me, this will probably be even more uncomfortable for you). The chair company claims that the armless frame makes it great for smaller spaces, but this chair is wider than most standard desk chairs, so I’m not sure if this is the best option for tiny apartments or most dorm rooms.

Overall Score: 2.5/5

If you are someone who works in smaller bursts of time and want the flexibility of sitting cross-legged, then this chair could be a great option for you. I found myself sitting sideways on it a lot to take a break from work, scrolling my phone while resting my arm on the back. I’ve got to say: I missed the arms. It kind of feels like it’s halfway between a desk chair and a lounge chair, but it’s missing a little bit of what makes both great. I also think this is a better option for a dorm common room — a place where you need ample seating but people probably aren’t going to be using it for more than an hour or so.